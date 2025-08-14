Sweet Heat Launches in the U.S. with Clean-Label Mānuka Hot Honey

Sweet Heat – Limited Edition Hot Honey blends MGO 100+ Mānuka, red chili, and apple cider vinegar into a clean, bold drizzle made in New Zealand.

TIMARU, SOUTH ISLAND, NEW ZEALAND, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot honey gets a bold, clean upgrade. Sweet Heat – Limited Edition has officially launched in the U.S., offering a small-batch condiment made with just three ingredients: red chili, apple cider vinegar, and a smooth blend of multifloral honey with MGO100+ Manuka honey. Crafted in New Zealand with no added sugar, no preservatives, and no fillers, Sweet Heat stands out in the fast-growing hot honey market. It’s gluten-free, paleo-friendly, and packed with flavor that hits the sweet-heat balance just right.What Makes It Different:- Only 3 Ingredients: Red chili, apple cider vinegar, and Multifloral honey with MGO 100+ Mānuka honey- Naturally gluten-free, paleo-friendly, and 100% real- No added sugar, no preservatives, no artificial flavors- Crafted in small batches in New ZealandThe natural floral notes of New Zealand honey soften the chili’s fire, while the vinegar adds a bright, clean finish—making this drizzle as versatile as it is delicious. “We created Sweet Heat to be more than a trend. It’s a pantry staple that brings bold flavor without compromise.” — Holly Zachan, Global Brand ManagerVersatile + Craveable Pairings:Use it over fried chicken, pepperoni pizza, dumplings, or sweet potato fries. Drizzle it on vanilla ice cream or popcorn. Mix it into salad dressings, cocktails, or glazes. Recipes like Smashed Chicken Tacos and Sticky BBQ Ribs are available on the brand’s site.Sweet Heat is now available in the U.S. exclusively on Amazon and the brand’s D2C website About Sweet Heat:Sweet Heat – Limited Edition is a clean, small-batch hot honey made in New Zealand using just three ingredients—red chili, apple cider vinegar, and smooth blend of multifloral honey with MGO100+ Manuka honey. No additives. No sugar. Just sweet fire.From sunrise to sunset, 100% Pure New Zealand Honey supports you in living life to the fullest. Whether you’re naturally fueling a morning workout with mānuka energy, indulging in a soothing skincare ritual, calming raw throats, or crafting nourishing meals, our products are designed to enhance every aspect of your lifestyle. With us, you're not just adding a product to your day—you’re unlocking the natural energy, vitality, and balance you need to be your best self so you can Feel 100% and Live 100%.

