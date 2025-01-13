Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,712 in the last 365 days.

Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy

The CEDS is a strategy-driven plan for regional economic development.  Through county and community level data collection and community input activities, the CEDS provides the foundation by which the public sector, working in conjunction with the economic actors (individuals, firms, industries), creates the environment for regional economic prosperity.  The Hawaiʻi Statewide CEDS must be updated every 5 years for entities to qualify for funding under the US Economic Development Administration (EDA) Public Works and Economic Adjustment Assistance programs.

The 2023-2027 CEDS Update has been accepted by the EDA.

2023 Statewide Hawaiʻi CEDS

Please email [email protected] with inquiries.

 

Previous Hawaiʻi CEDS

 

Past Announcements 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more