Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy

The CEDS is a strategy-driven plan for regional economic development. Through county and community level data collection and community input activities, the CEDS provides the foundation by which the public sector, working in conjunction with the economic actors (individuals, firms, industries), creates the environment for regional economic prosperity. The Hawaiʻi Statewide CEDS must be updated every 5 years for entities to qualify for funding under the US Economic Development Administration (EDA) Public Works and Economic Adjustment Assistance programs.

The 2023-2027 CEDS Update has been accepted by the EDA.

2023 Statewide Hawaiʻi CEDS

Please email [email protected] with inquiries.

Previous Hawaiʻi CEDS

Past Announcements