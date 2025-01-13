Step 2: Participate in Site Visit

Depending on the results from your Checklist, a Site Visit may be scheduled. Working in coordination with DBEDT and DOH, an auditor will contact and work with your business to verify your responses to your Checklist with an in-person Site Visit.

Step 3: Get Recognized

After all steps are completed applicants will be eligible for recognition as a Hawaii Green Business by the Governor at the State Capitol. Businesses are then encouraged to display the Hawaii Green Business Program logo, promote networking opportunities, public relations, and most importantly to increase public awareness. Members may post the HGBP logo and re-enroll to receive HGBP recognition time and time again as they continue to impro