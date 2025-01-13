Hawaii Green Business Program
Step 2: Participate in Site Visit
Depending on the results from your Checklist, a Site Visit may be scheduled. Working in coordination with DBEDT and DOH, an auditor will contact and work with your business to verify your responses to your Checklist with an in-person Site Visit.
Step 3: Get Recognized
After all steps are completed applicants will be eligible for recognition as a Hawaii Green Business by the Governor at the State Capitol. Businesses are then encouraged to display the Hawaii Green Business Program logo, promote networking opportunities, public relations, and most importantly to increase public awareness. Members may post the HGBP logo and re-enroll to receive HGBP recognition time and time again as they continue to impro
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.