READ E-newsletter – Q2 2025

Welcome to the DBEDT READ 2025 Q2 Newsletter. This issue features the most recent research and statistical updates from the Research and Economic Analysis Division (READ). It highlights key insights into Hawai‘i’s economic outlook, tourism trends, labor conditions, and energy burdens and provides direct access to our full suite of reports and interactive tools.
READ continues to provide timely and relevant data to support policymakers, business leaders, and the community. In this issue, you’ll find:
Quarterly and Monthly Reports: Updates on Hawai‘i’s economic and tourism conditions, including the 2025 Q1 Statistical & Economic Report, visitor forecasts, labor market trends, and Maui’s economic recovery.
Specialized Research: Studies on household electricity burdens, solar PV battery installations, Native Hawaiians in the tourism sector, and occupations in Hawai‘i’s evolving workforce.
Population and Demographics: County-level population estimates and a brief on Hawaiʻi’s Taiwanese population.
Legislative Support: Findings and recommendations from the Sports Wagering Working Group Report to the Legislature.
Tourism Insights: In-depth visitor data, infrastructure performance, and satisfaction studies across markets and islands.
Interactive Dashboards and Data Tools: Links to access dynamic visualizations of economic and tourism trends through our Data Warehouses.
We hope these resources and findings serve to inform your decisions and deepen your understanding of Hawai‘i’s economic landscape.
Mahalo for your continued interest in our work.
Dr. Eugene Tian
Chief State Economist, Research and Economic Analysis Division
Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism
