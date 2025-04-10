READ E-newsletter – Q2 2025

Aloha,

Welcome to the DBEDT READ 2025 Q2 Newsletter. This issue features the most recent research and statistical updates from the Research and Economic Analysis Division (READ). It highlights key insights into Hawai‘i’s economic outlook, tourism trends, labor conditions, and energy burdens and provides direct access to our full suite of reports and interactive tools.

READ continues to provide timely and relevant data to support policymakers, business leaders, and the community. In this issue, you’ll find: