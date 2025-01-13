confirm 452128da99ee46c7f2aee47c8427877f1693f4ea
to excessive bounces The last bounce received from you was dated
13-Jan-2025. You will not get any more messages from this list until
you re-enable your membership. You will receive 3 more reminders like
this before your membership in the list is deleted.
To re-enable your membership, you can simply respond to this message
(leaving the Subject: line intact), or visit the confirmation page at
https://list.vermont.gov/mailman/confirm/dps.vspmedia/452128da99ee46c7f2aee47c8427877f1693f4ea
You can also visit your membership page at
https://list.vermont.gov/mailman/options/dps.vspmedia/dps.vspsocialmedia.email21decemb2024%40blogger.com
On your membership page, you can change various delivery options such
as your email address and whether you get digests or not. As a
reminder, your membership password is
vobifuax
If you have any questions or problems, you can contact the list owner
at
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.