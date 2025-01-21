Nureal.ai Joins Digital Twin Consortium to Advance AI-Driven Digital Twin Solutions

Joins Forces with Industry Leaders to Shape the Future of Digital Twin Technology Through AI-Driven Innovation and Global Standards Development

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Digital Twin Consortium(DTC) is pleased to announce that Nureal.ai has become a member, bringing its expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning to the consortium’s collaborative efforts in advancing digital twin technologies.Nureal.ai specializes in developing AI-driven solutions that enhance the functionality and efficiency of digital twins across various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and smart cities. By joining DTC, Nureal.ai aims to contribute to developing best practices, standards, and innovative use cases that drive the adoption of digital twin technologies globally.“We are excited to welcome Nureal.ai to the Digital Twin Consortium,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO of DTC. “Their expertise in AI and machine learning will be invaluable as we work together to advance the capabilities and applications of digital twins across multiple sectors.”“Joining the Digital Twin Consortium is a significant milestone for Nureal.ai,” said Chris Medina, CEO at Nureal.ai. “We look forward to collaborating with industry leaders to drive innovation and establish standards that will shape the future of digital twin technology.”As a member of DTC, Nureal.ai will participate in working groups and initiatives focused on integrating AI with digital twin technologies, aiming to enhance predictive analytics, operational efficiency, and decision-making processes for organizations worldwide.Nureal.ai is a leading provider of AI-driven solutions designed to enhance digital twin technologies. Focusing on innovation and efficiency, Nureal.ai serves various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and smart cities. It helps organizations optimize operations and make informed decisions through advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning applications.About Digital Twin ConsortiumDigital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group(OMG). For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org Digital Twin Consortiumand DTC™ are registered trademarks of OMG. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

