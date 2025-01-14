Northeastern University Selects DebtBook to Modernize Its Debt Management Practices

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of cloud software for treasury and accounting teams in the public finance industry, today announced that Northeastern University has chosen DebtBook’s Debt Management solution to enhance its financial reporting capabilities and streamline treasury operations.Northeastern University, an R1 research university and global leader in experiential learning, has 13 campuses in three countries. The university currently manages approximately $1.2 billion in outstanding debt, supporting its diverse academic programs and ongoing campus expansions.By implementing DebtBook’s Debt Management solution, Northeastern’s treasury team will have a single source of truth for tracking debt schedules, managing payment reporting, and automating compliance tasks, significantly improving operational efficiency.“We are proud to partner with Northeastern University and support its initiative to modernize debt management practices,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “Our software will empower their team to automate time-consuming processes, enhance data transparency, and improve compliance—allowing them to focus on strategic planning and delivering better financial outcomes.”About Northeastern UniversityNortheastern University is a global, experiential, research university built on a tradition of engagement with the world. With its unique cooperative education model, Northeastern integrates classroom study with professional experience, preparing students to lead in a rapidly changing global landscape. The university offers a comprehensive range of undergraduate and graduate programs across its 13 campuses, driving innovation and research in fields such as engineering, business, healthcare, and the social sciences. To learn more, visit www.northeastern.edu About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership. Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

