LA Metro Selects DebtBook to Modernize Its Debt Management Practices

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of software for government and nonprofit treasury and accounting teams, today announced that the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (“LA Metro”) has adopted its full suite of debt management products to replace legacy systems and improve operational efficiency.LA Metro, which oversees one of the largest public transportation networks in the country, is transitioning from an internal and legacy systems to DebtBook’s cloud-based platform to centralize debt data, automate key financial workflows, and enhance reporting accuracy. DebtBook will enable LA Metro to structure and analyze new money issues, manage compliance and disclosure requirements, and automate debt accounting processes, providing greater insight and transparency across its debt portfolio."DebtBook provides us with a modern, purpose-built solution that brings all aspects of our debt program into a single platform,” said Michael Kim, Senior Debt Manager at LA Metro. “From structuring new issuances and managing payments to automating journal entries and ensuring compliance, DebtBook will help us improve accuracy, efficiency, and transparency across our financial operations.”LA Metro will leverage DebtBook's industry-leading Debt Management solution, which includes functionality to streamline continuing disclosure, structure new issues, manage debt accounting, and oversee bond proceeds. By consolidating these functions into a single platform, LA Metro will gain greater efficiency, reduce risk, and ensure a more streamlined approach to managing its debt portfolio.“We’re excited to partner with LA Metro as they transition to a fully integrated debt management platform,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “By leveraging our Debt Management solution, they will be able to streamline operations, enhance reporting accuracy, and gain deeper insights into their financial position. We look forward to supporting their team as they modernize their workflows and optimize their debt management strategy.”###About LA MetroThe Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) serves as the transportation planning and public transit operator for Los Angeles County, providing bus, rail, and mobility services to millions of residents. Through strategic infrastructure investment and sustainable financial management, LA Metro is committed to enhancing mobility, reducing congestion, and improving the quality of life for the communities it serves. www.metro.net About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership.Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.