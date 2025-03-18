DebtBook Partners with Rehmann to Enhance Customer Value and Experience

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of software for government and nonprofit treasury and accounting teams, today announced a new partnership with Rehmann, which Accounting Today magazine named one of the nation’s top 50 accounting firms in 2025.By integrating Rehmann’s services with DebtBook’s cloud-based Debt Management, Cash Management, Lease Management, and Subscription Management solutions, mutual customers will benefit from streamlined processes and improved data management. The partnership will enable a more cohesive experience, allowing clients to focus on strategic initiatives to drive improved financial outcomes for their organizations.“As we continue to evolve our offerings, partnering with Rehmann is a significant step toward delivering greater value to our customers,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “We’re thrilled to support our partners in broadening their services, driving business growth, and delivering outstanding value to their clients.”This collaboration aligns with DebtBook's mission to help organizations transition from operational overload to strategic leadership. By leveraging Rehmann’s specialized expertise, clients can expect to maximize the value of DebtBook’s best in class products through purposeful advisory.“We’re confident this partnership will drive meaningful outcomes for our clients,” added Nate Baldermann, Principal and Director of Public Sector Growth at Rehmann. “By leveraging our combined expertise, we can create an experience that not only fulfills but exceeds our clients' needs.”For more information about the partnership and its benefits, please visit www.debtbook.com About RehmannRehmann is a professional advisory firm that provides accounting, audit, and financial reporting services, as well as specialized consulting, comprehensive technology solutions, wealth management services, and more. For over 80 years, Rehmann has provided forward-thinking solutions to our clients nationwide. With over 1,100 associates in Michigan, Ohio, and Florida, we are the momentum behind what’s possible. We focus on the operations of your organization – allowing you to focus on what makes you extraordinary. Through our partnerships with our clients and communities, we drive impact that empowers our world. Find us online at www.rehmann.com/publicsector About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership.Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

