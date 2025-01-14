RV Industry Veteran Chris Smith Joins Escapees RV Club to Drive Growth and Innovation Under Harvest Hosts Leadership

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harvest Hosts , the leading membership program for RVers that offers unique camping experiences at farms, wineries, attractions, and other unique locations — and the new owners of Escapees RV Club — is proud to announce the addition of Chris Smith, former CEO of the Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA), as the new leader of Escapees RV Club. With a legacy spanning over 47 years, the Escapees RV Club is poised for an exciting new chapter under Chris’s leadership, continuing its commitment to empowering RV enthusiasts with unparalleled community, benefits, and experiences.Chris Smith brings a wealth of experience and success from his tenure at FMCA, where he spearheaded transformative growth, elevated member benefits, and expanded the club’s community-focused programs, solidifying FMCA as a premier organization for RV owners. His proven ability to innovate and connect with the RVing community aligns perfectly with Escapees’ mission of creating a supportive, inclusive, and enriching environment for RVers.In 2019, Smith was a recipient of the RVIA’s “40 Under 40” leadership award, recognizing his impact on the RV community. While at FMCA, Smith played a key role in broadening FMCA’s membership base to include all RV owners and RV intending owners, and he continued to add valuable benefits for members. Under his direction, FMCA provided information, programs, and social opportunities that kept RVers actively engaged in the RV lifestyle.“As a long-time admirer of Escapees RV Club, I am honored to join the team and build upon its incredible legacy,” said Smith. “Under Harvest Hosts’ leadership, we have a unique opportunity to expand the club’s reach, further enrich the member experiences, and continue fostering a sense of belonging that has defined Escapees for nearly five decades.”Harvest Hosts acquired Escapees RV Club in July 2024, marking a new chapter for the beloved organization. Founded by the Peterson family in 1978, Escapees has been a pioneer in the RV industry, offering a tight-knit community—including the popular Xscapers community, Chapters, and Birds-of-a-Feather groups—along with innovative resources and memorable events. Harvest Hosts remains deeply committed to honoring the Peterson family’s vision while investing in the club’s future.“Escapees RV Club has always been about community, connection, and adventure,” said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. “Chris Smith is the perfect leader to uphold these values while charting a course for growth and innovation. His success at FMCA speaks for itself, and we are thrilled to have him join our mission to dominate the RV industry by delivering unparalleled value to RVers everywhere.”Under Harvest Hosts, Escapees RV Club is set to expand its offerings, including enhanced member benefits, exciting new community features, and innovative technologies to support RVers in their journeys. The addition of Chris Smith underscores Harvest Hosts’ commitment to preserving the spirit of Escapees while driving forward its evolution to meet the needs of the modern RVer.About Harvest HostsHarvest Hosts, the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete network of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience. Its collection of companies includes Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; Escapees RV Club, one of the largest and most established RV membership organizations, offering resources, education, and community for all RVers; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays.The company's mission is to advance the technology and accessibility of the RVing and campground industry, making traveling while supporting national parks, local small businesses, and communities easier than ever.To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com www.britstops.com , and www.escapees.com ; download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS here: apps.apple.com and Android here: play.google.com.

