REI Nation and Premier Property Management Group Announce Record Growth in Rentals and Renewals for 2024

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REI Nation, one of the largest turnkey real estate investment companies in the United States, is pleased to announce significant growth in both total rentals and lease renewals for the year 2024. With a commitment to providing exceptional property management services, the company has reported a notable increase in rentals, with 2,017 new leases signed, and renewals reaching an impressive 2,810. This is a marked improvement over 2023, when REI Nation recorded 1,688 rentals and 2,686 renewals.

The increase in renewals is particularly noteworthy, as it highlights REI Nation's focus on resident satisfaction and retention. When residents choose to renew their leases, it not only enhances their living experience but also translates to substantial savings for investors on move-outs and maintenance costs.

"We are incredibly proud of the achievements our team has made over the past year," said Nate Gray, VP of Property Management and Customer Service at REI Nation." Thanks to their unwavering dedication and hard work, our clients and residents continue to experience exceptional results. However, we must remain relentless in our pursuit of excellence, always striving to do better."

With their property management division, Premier Property Management Group, that maintains a low vacancy rate of under 2% and an impressive average resident stay of six years, REI Nation is redefining the standards of property management. The company's resident-first management philosophy and commitment to high-quality renovations ensure that investors can enjoy stable rental income and long-term wealth-building opportunities.

As REI Nation continues to expand its services across 13 major markets, the company remains dedicated to enhancing the investor experience while ensuring residents feel valued and at home. The 2024 growth figures are a testament to REI Nation's ongoing commitment to excellence in property management.

For more information about REI Nation and its services, visit www.reination.com.

Izabella Sandoval
REI Nation, Maarketing Manager
izabellasandoval@reination.com

REI Nation and Premier Property Management Group Announce Record Growth in Rentals and Renewals for 2024

