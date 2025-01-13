Governor Abbott Appoints Thierry To Texas Juvenile Justice Board

TEXAS, January 13 - January 13, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Shawn Thierry to the Texas Juvenile Justice Board for a term set to expire February 1, 2029. The Board is charged with developing and implementing rules to govern the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

Shawn Thierry of Houston is an attorney and a four term Texas Legislator serving House District 146. During her time in the Texas Legislature, she served on several committees including the Juvenile Justice and Family Issues Committee. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and Houston Bar Association and a volunteer for the Houston Food Bank. Thierry received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Howard University and a Juris Doctor from Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law.