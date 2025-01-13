Submit Release
Governor Henry McMaster’s Schedule: Monday, January 13, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster’s schedule for Monday, January 13, 2025 includes the following:

Monday, January 13 at 1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will unveil his Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Executive Budget recommendations, State House, first floor lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, January 13 at 4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the South Carolina Chef Ambassador Press Conference, State House, first floor lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

