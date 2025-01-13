ICYMI: AG Moody Announces Promising Progress in Fight to End Opioid Crisis in Florida and Commends Law Enforcement Efforts to Save Lives





The statewide decrease can be partially attributed to increased efforts by Florida law enforcement fighting the opioid crisis. Florida leads the nation in fentanyl seizures. Access to life-saving medication, such as naloxone, is also helping reduce the death toll. Attorney General Moody provides free naloxone to first responders through the Helping Heroes program. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office joined the Helping Heroes program today.



Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This is very encouraging news. Florida is fighting hard to stop the flow of Mexican fentanyl into our state. Law enforcement officers are on the front lines of this fight, and we are finding innovative ways to target fentanyl traffickers and rescue people who overdose – putting them on a path to recovery. However, far too many people continue to die preventable deaths, and we will continue fighting to put drug traffickers in prison and help people struggling with substance abuse find resources.”



FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “Thanks to the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody, fentanyl deaths decreased dramatically across Florida, killing 660 fewer people in 2023. With the wide-open border, this is a hard-fought accomplishment. Thank you to our FDLE agents, analysts and local law enforcement partners whose boots on the ground investigations made this happen.”

According to the report, Florida saw nearly 800 fewer opioid-related deaths in 2023 than the previous year. For that same time period nationwide,



Last year, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, neighboring Lake County and also within the Leesburg Medical Examiner District,

Some other districts with notable decreases in fentanyl deaths include the Florida Keys, Sanford, Gainesville and Fort Myers districts — all with decreases greater than 27%.

To view the 2023 Report, click



Combating the national opioid crisis claiming lives in Florida is one of Attorney General Moody’s top priorities. Since her first day in office, Attorney General Moody has been exploring and implementing innovative ways to stop fentanyl trafficking and help users find recovery resources. From Florida’s



During the first 100 days in office, Attorney General Moody:

Since then, Attorney General Moody became the first to call for fentanyl to be declared a weapon of mass destruction. In 2022, Attorney General Moody called on the Biden administration to

Actions taken by Attorney General Ashley Moody to combat fentanyl include the following:

Furthermore, Attorney General Moody supported legislative actions to address the opioid crisis. In 2023, alongside Gov. DeSantis, Attorney General Moody fought for passage of the State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication Initiative — which grants money to law enforcement agencies to combat fentanyl. With $15 million allocated for SAFE grants, these investigations have resulted in law enforcement seizing more than 290 pounds of fentanyl — enough to kill more than 65 million people. Additionally, more recent provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a more than 17% decrease in drug overdose deaths in Florida. The Leesburg Medical Examiner District covering Citrus, Lake, Hernando, Marion and Sumter counties was even more dramatic, experiencing a 40% decrease in fentanyl-related deaths in 2023. opioid overdose deaths only decreased by 2%. In addition to the significant decreases in fentanyl and opioid-related deaths, the Sunshine State also saw a 5% decrease in total drug-related deaths from 2022 to 2023. recorded its largest fentanyl bust ever. CCSO seized more than 13 pounds of fentanyl — enough to kill more than 3 million people. here designate Mexican drug cartels foreign terrorists. Attorney General Moody also led the charge in the state's historic opioid litigation – securing billions to remediate and abate the impacts of the opioid crisis in Florida. Since 2019, Attorney General Moody's Office of Statewide Prosecution has charged 457 defendants in 58 fentanyl and/or opioid-related cases. Go to DoseOfRealityFL.com for more information about the dangers of drugs or visit TreatmentAtlas.org if struggling with addiction.





