**UPDATE **Shaftsbury Barracks/Request for Information Fugitive
**On January 13th, 2025, Todd Thompson turned himself in at the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks. He was then brought to Bennington County Criminal Court, where he was arraigned on the charges listed below.
Thompson was held without bail and transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility. The Vermont State Police would like to thank the public for the tips they received throughout the search. **
CASE#: 25B3000025
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det Trooper Nick Grimes/ Det Sgt Lauren Ronan
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
ACCUSED: Todd Thompson
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police, Shaftsbury Barracks, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Todd A. Thompson (12-13-1975), who is wanted in connection with six felony charges. These charges stem from an incident that occurred in late December 2024, and include aggravated sexual assault, aggravated stalking with a deadly weapon, and aggravated first-degree Domestic assault.
Despite numerous attempts by Shaftsbury troopers to locate Thompson, his whereabouts remain unknown. Thompson is known to have ties to Shaftsbury VT, Bennington VT, and White Creek, New York area.
Anyone with information regarding Todd Thompson’s location is urged to contact the Vermont State Police, Shaftsbury Barracks, at 802-442-5421. You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting the keyword “VTIPS” TO 274637 (CRIMES) or by submitting a tip online at https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous
Detective Sergeant Lauren Ronan
Vermont State Police BCI-B West
Shaftsbury Barracks
802-442-5421
