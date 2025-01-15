NextgenID Marks Major Countdown Milestone With 38North Security To Accelerate FedRAMP Compliance for PresenceID™

PresenceID™ combines a secure nationwide network of Identity Stations with intuitive remote verification capabilities.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NextgenID ™, a leader in secure identity proofing, today announced a major countdown milestone toward its soon-to-launch PresenceID ™ remote identity-proofing nationwide network through the formation of the company’s partnership with leading security advisory 38North Security. With deep expertise in government-grade security protocols, 38North is a key strategic partner as NextgenID completes PresenceID’s FedRAMP security certification, a distinction that will solidify PresenceID as the highest standard in remote identity proofing and accomplish a crucial requirement leading up to the network’s forthcoming nationwide launch.“The nationwide launch of PresenceID will mark the world’s first highly secure identity proofing available entirely remotely,” said Mohab Murrar, President and CEO of NextgenID. “For the first time, even the most stringent identity proofing will be as convenient and as trusted as visiting an ATM. By completing FedRAMP certification through our partnership with 38North, we are holding ourselves to one of the highest standards in security — ensuring that all organizations, even those with the most rigorous security needs, can confidently benefit from the convenience and trust of remote identity proofing.”When it launches, PresenceID’s secure national network will feature state-of-the-art Identity Stations installed at public host sites, providing comprehensive nationwide coverage across the U.S. Equipped with intuitive remote verification capabilities, the Identity Stations will allow anyone to conveniently and confidently verify their identity in accordance with even the most stringent protocols, enabling government agencies and enterprises to issue trusted credentials quickly, anywhere needed. Known as Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP) or Onsite Attended Remote Enrollment, the patented technology eliminates the hassle, time, and expense of traditional, in-person high-assurance identity proofing, all while maintaining the same level of security and confidence.“PresenceID™ is the future of high-assurance identity,” said Matthew Earley, President of 38North Security. “We are proud to bring our expertise to this partnership and help NextgenID deliver a transformative, secure, and accessible solution for government and commercial needs.”PresenceID™ delivers secure, compliant, and frictionless identity proofing, meeting the strictest HSPD-12 standards, including FIPS-201 and NIST SP 800-63. Designed to eliminate trade-offs between security and accessibility, the platform provides highly secure credentials in accordance with Identity Assurance Level 3 (IAL 3), allowing organizations to securely and efficiently onboard employees, contractors and partners while reducing costs and friction. It is the only solution in the world certified by the Kantara Initiative, a leading authority on identity and personal data security, for global IAL 3 identity proofing.“The launch of the PresenceIDTM network will bring a world-class solution to the market, thanks in part to our collaboration with premiere partners like 38North Security,” said Mohab Murrar, President & CEO of NextgenID. “Their exceptional team and deep experience in FedRAMP assessment, authorization, and monitoring make them a valuable partner in this critical step leading up to the launch of our network. We look forward to achieving this key milestone of FedRAMP certification through the combined strengths of NextgenID and 38North.”About NextgenIDNextgenID, based in Northern Virginia, specializes in advanced identity management technologies and solutions. As an innovative tech company, NextgenID is dedicated to transforming how identities are authenticated and managed across various sectors with a focus on security and innovation.NextgenID provides high-assurance, secure, and efficient identity-proofing and enrollment solutions for individuals and organizations. Utilizing its patented Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP) process, also known as Onsite Remote Attended, NextgenID offers a standards-based alternative to traditional appointment-based, in-person high-assurance identity proofing services. This process delivers a more efficient, accurate, and convenient way to collect biographic, biometric, and administrative attributes.About 38North Security38North Security is trusted by the world’s leading cloud-centric organizations to tackle their most demanding security and compliance challenges. They specialize in helping complex, global enterprises design, implement, and maintain secure cloud and hybrid infrastructures with continuous monitoring to ensure resilience and peace of mind.# # #

