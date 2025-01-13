Modern Day Wife Hosts “Meet Me in New York” Event During NYFW

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Day Wife (MDW), a global membership platform dedicated to empowering women to excel in all aspects of their lives, is thrilled to announce its next major event, “Meet Me in New York,” taking place on February 7th at the Intercontinental BARCLAYS in Manhattan.

Modern Day Wife is a membership and event company that delivers practical and relevant tools for women striving to balance multiple roles in life. Founded by Meghan Fialkoff and Meagan Eliff, MDW provides a comprehensive suite of resources designed to support women balancing career ambitions, personal relationships, home life, and social engagement. Through events, tools, and membership programs, MDW embraces a 360-degree approach to empowering women in their professional and personal journeys. With a global community, MDW provides resources on topics including business scaling, time management, relationships, health, wellness, and beauty. Its offerings include in-person and digital events, an IT Box program, quarterly e-magazines, content creation photoshoots, and more.

“Meet Me in New York” is MDW’s next premier event aligned with the excitement of New York Fashion Week. The event will feature the company’s signature panels covering beauty, wellness, fashion, lifestyle, business, and more. In addition to these panels, attendees can look forward to a fashion show, live influencer tutorials, a beauty lounge, brand activations from leading companies, a Fireside Chat with the event’s Title Sponsor, and numerous post-worthy moments.

The event is expected to draw a diverse audience, including 250 Influencer Co-Hosts and between 500 and 1,000 additional ticket holders. Attendees will include consumers, business owners, local leaders, and members of MDW’s inclusive community, which features influencers, entrepreneurs, stay-at-home mothers, celebrities, and community leaders.

Tiered ticket options for the event are available, allowing guests to tailor their experience to their personal interests. Tickets can be purchased here: https://themoderndaywife.com/collections/meet-me-in-new-york.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.