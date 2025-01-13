Submit Release
Real Realty, Inc. Announces the Sale of the Ivy Lane Apartments, a 43-unit apartment complex located in Bradley, IL.

This transaction represented a great opportunity for the buyer who just sold 16-townhomes which they held for 15 years, and then move that equity, postponing capital gains taxes via a 1031 exchange.”
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Realty, a leading multifamily brokerage and property management firm, announced the closing of the Ivy Lane Apartments – a garden style multi-family community located in Bradley, IL The property is located near the intersection of I-57 and IL-50 which is the main entertainment and shopping district in Bradley. Additionally, the property is located within walking distance of the Bradley-Bourbonnais High School.

The property traded for $3,850,000 and was the up leg in the buyers 1031 exchange. James Clough, an industry veteran, represented the Buyer in the off-market transaction.

The asset consists of 5 separate buildings with 3 one-bedroom, 29 two-bedroom, 8 two-bedroom townhomes, and 3 – three-bedroom units. The property is a stabilized property with rental and operational upside, which the Buyer recognized when making the offer.

