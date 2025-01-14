The Conscious Beauty Collective partners with Verde Market’s sustainable store

Conscious Beauty Collective at Verde Market Conscious Beauty Collective logo Conscious Beauty Collective Shelf at Verde Market

3 new pop-ins are now open in Miami featuring 10 Clean Beauty Brands

During the 8 years we’ve been in business, we’ve seen an increase in awareness around sustainable options, but the behavior is still lagging behind. There’s still a lot of work to do.” — Martha Balaguer

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Conscious Beauty Collective pop-ins continue to gain traction with 3 more locations in Miami. The CBC is partnering with Verde Market, a plastic free refillable store that’s all about helping people live a more sustainable and conscious lifestyle. Verde Market has three Miami locations: South Miami, Upper Eastside and Ft. Lauderdale.

There is a launch party planned on January 24 from 4-6 at the Ft. Lauderdale location to showcase the new brands and partnership and will also feature Palmstreet, a live shopping app that will be doing a show at the event. There will be goodie bags, founders in person, special offers, lite bites and more. RSVP for the event here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1927849377625097/.

All are welcome to attend.

The Conscious Beauty Collective is a group of over 60 indie beauty & wellness brands led by MASAMI haircare since 2022. The CBC creates curated shelves of 10-15 selected brands, tailored to fit seamlessly with each retailer’s unique demographics and aesthetics. Supporting other small businesses is one of the main drivers of the CBC’s mission – the brands are taking a grassroots approach to educate consumers on why conscious beauty and sustainable options are so important.

Verde Market also believes in the need for education. They have unsettling facts painted on their wall, including these: Did you know that the world’s plastic waste could bury Manhattan 2 miles deep? And sadly, the amount of plastic in the world’s oceans could increase by a factor of 10 in the next decade if we don’t change our behavior. Martha, co-founder of Verde Market says, “During the 8 years we’ve been in business, we’ve seen an increase in awareness around sustainable options, but the behavior is still lagging behind. There’s still a lot of work to do.” Pamela, her co-founder adds, “We have a loyal customer base that inspires us to keep exploring new solutions. They have asked us for more beauty options, so we are excited to bring the Conscious Beauty Collective to our community.”

“We love partnering with like-minded businesses who are looking to make the world better. It’s what drives many of us as clean beauty founders,” says Lynn Power, founder of the Conscious Beauty Collective.

Palmstreet is also rooted in a community that cares deeply about the planet and nature. Known as the #1 live shopping platform for plant lovers, Palmstreet is now expanding into clean beauty and personal care to support brands that prioritize sustainability and quality. Just as we became the go-to place for the plant community, we’re creating the same trusted space for clean beauty sellers, a place to sell and buy clean beauty products with confidence. Chanida Rayrolles, Head of Fashion and Beauty shares, “When brands come together, we create something bigger than ourselves. Our platform makes it easy for our beauty and personal care sellers to share their stories and connect with customers in a real, engaging way through livestream shopping”.

Brands participating in the Verde Market locations include ADORAtherapy, Bambu Earth, d’hair, Empress Naturals, ESTELÍ, Greentanica, Isle de Nature, MASAMI, rue santé and Viking Beauty Secrets.

The Conscious Beauty Collective plans to expand rapidly across the U.S. throughout 2025, with a goal of launching 1-2 new pop-ins each month. Kicking off the year, the CBC will debut in Los Angeles with ATLAS, a new sustainable retail concept in Century City, in Atlanta with Luv & Co., featuring two locations set to open in February and with Salons by JC, a Manhattan salon group, also in February.

This innovative solution follows the other pop-ins currently active across the US:

Remedies Herb Shop in Brooklyn, NY

Palm Springs Vitamin Infusions

Petal + Hive in Ballston Spa, NY

Radiant Esthetics in Newport, RI

Wendell House in Crozet, VA

KLARA Beauty Lab in NYC

Collagen Bar NYC

For more information on the CBC Pop-ins, contact Lynn Power, lynn@lovemasami.com, 917-209-0799.

For more information about Verde Market, contact Martha Balaguer at martha@verdemarketonline.com or Pamela Barrera at pam@verdemarket.co and follow them on Instagram @verdemarket and online, https://verdemarket.co/

For more information about Palmstreet, contact Chanida Rayrolles at chanida@palmstreet.app

514-222-8602

About Conscious Beauty Collective:

The Conscious Beauty Collective is THE indie beauty and wellness roadshow. Follow us on Instagram @consciousbeautycollectiveshop or check out our brands online at https://www.lovemasami.com/collections/conscious-beauty-collective.

About MASAMI:

MASAMI is clean premium haircare infused with Mekabu, a Japanese ocean botanical that’s all about weightless hydration. MASAMI’s line consists of shampoo, conditioner, shine serum, styling cream, a sustainable fast drying hair towel and a scalp scrubber. Learn more at lovemasami.com and follow us @lovemasamihair.

CBC at Verde Market

7304 SW 57 Ave, Miami, FL 33143

395 NE 59th St, Miami, FL 33137

2102 E Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306

CBC at KLARA Beauty Lab

50 E. 78th St., 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10075

CBC at Collagen Bar NYC

132 E. 22nd St., P1, New York, NY 10010

CBC at Radiant Esthetics

208 Bellevue Avenue 2nd Floor, Newport, RI 02840

CBC at Wendell House

1160 Old Trail Drive, Suite 160 Crozet, VA 22932

CBC at Petal + Hive

89 Milton Ave, Ballston Spa, NY 12020

CBC at Remedies Herb Shop in Brooklyn

453 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231

CBC at Palm Springs Vitamin Infusions

242 N Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.