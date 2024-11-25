The Conscious Beauty Collective Helps Manhattan Go Indie

Conscious Beauty Collective logo CBC Launch Party at KLARA Beauty lab CBC Launch party at Collagen Bar NYC

New clean beauty retail concept launches two locations in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KLARA Beauty Lab on the Upper East side of Manhattan and Collagen Bar in Gramercy Park, NYC have embraced the indie clean beauty movement through their partnerships with the Conscious Beauty Collective.

The Conscious Beauty Collective is elevating its groundbreaking 'pop-in' concept with the launch of its presence in two innovative medspas: Collagen Bar on December 4, 2024, and KLARA Beauty Lab on December 5, 2024.

Both will feature an exclusive selection of clean beauty brands curated by CBC, offering a fresh take on beauty and wellness. Both will have launch parties open to all with founders, goodie bags and lite bites.

RSVP for Collagen Bar: https://www.facebook.com/events/536112565985625

RSVP for KLARA Beauty Lab: https://www.facebook.com/share/icLANcxWzs4uSpMc/

The Conscious Beauty Collective is a curated group of over 50 indie beauty & wellness brands proudly led by MASAMI haircare. Through its innovative “pop-in” concept, the Collective creates bespoke displays of 10-15 carefully selected brands, tailored to fit seamlessly within the retailer’s space and cater to its unique customer base.

Partnering with like-minded small businesses, the Conscious Beauty Collective is dedicated to bringing clean, conscious beauty options to a wider audience, all while supporting brands that share a commitment to sustainability and integrity.

This innovative solution follows 8 other pop-ins currently active across the US:

Remedies Herb Shop in Brooklyn, NY

Palm Springs Vitamin Infusions

ADORAtherapy’s new Wynwood, Miami boutique

Petal + Hive in Ballston Spa, NY

NEIGHBORHOOD barre in Knoxville, TN

Annie Lucas Hair in Knoxville, TN

Radiant Esthetics in Newport, RI

Wendell House in Crozet, VA

“We really wanted to bring some new products to our clients who are asking for high performing, clean beauty but not sure where to find the best products,” says Klara Chrzusczcz, owner of KLARA Beauty Lab.

Lynn Power, Co-founder of MASAMI & Founder of the Conscious Beauty Collective adds, “Both KLARA’s location and Collagen Bar make sense for us as the Conscious Beauty Collective has a strong customer base in NYC. We also have had demand from the brands to have a presence in NYC – so these partnerships are perfect and a great fit with our typical customers. This allows us to offer a great selection of conscious beauty that can only be found in those locations in Manhattan.”

Diana Seo, owner of Collagen Bar NYC says, “We were looking for some excitement to bring to our customers. They love beauty innovation and also love supporting small brands and female founders. The Conscious Beauty Collective is the perfect solution for us.”

Dr. Jeanne Retief from FIGGI Beauty, a brand in multiple pop-ins says, “I have loved being part of the Conscious Beauty Collective. Not only has it given us retail presence with the right partners who are committed to supporting us, the community shares so much – marketing opportunities, events, insights, partners and more. It’s been invaluable.”

Joy Brown Kirst, Founder of Modern Age Skin, a brand in multiple pop-ins says, “Partnering with the Conscious Beauty Collective on this innovative approach to retail has been a positive experience for our indie beauty brand. It’s allowed us to reach new markets, connect with diverse consumers, and has provided a platform to share insights and solutions for perimenopausal and menopausal skin in meaningful ways. Being part of a collective of like-minded brands that share our ethos has made the experience even more rewarding, and we’ve truly enjoyed showcasing our brand to a broader audience.”

Brands participating in the KLARA Beauty Lab pop-in include Belfiore Herbal, Caire Beauty, Chuda Skin, Corsica Scents, Earth & Halo, Empress Naturals, ESTELÍ, FIGGI Beauty, ieró Beauty, Isle de Nature, Lunaescent, MASAMI and Modern Age Skin. Brands participating in the Collagen Bar pop-in include Auvê Beauty, dr.NC, FIGGI Beauty, Greentanica, Isle de Nature, Joban Beauty, Lovve Beauty, MASAMI and rue Santé.

The Conscious Beauty Collective plans to expand rapidly across the U.S. throughout 2025, with a goal of launching 1-2 new pop-ins each month. Kicking off the year, the Collective will debut in Atlanta with Luv & Co., featuring two exciting new locations set to open in January.

For more information on the CBC Pop-ins, contact Lynn Power, lynn@lovemasami.com, 917-209-0799.

For more information about KLARA Beauty Lab, contact Klara at klara@klarabeautylab.com and follow on Instagram @klarabeautylab, https://klarabeautylab.com/

For more information about Collagen Bar NYC, contact Diana at diana@collagenbar.nyc and follow on instagram @collagenbar.nyc, https://collagenbar.NYC

About Conscious Beauty Collective:

The Conscious Beauty Collective is THE indie beauty and wellness roadshow. Follow us on Instagram @consciousbeautycollectiveshop or check out our brands online at https://www.lovemasami.com/collections/conscious-beauty-collective.

About MASAMI:

MASAMI is clean premium haircare infused with Mekabu, a Japanese ocean botanical that’s all about weightless hydration. MASAMI’s line consists of shampoo, conditioner, shine serum, styling cream, a sustainable fast drying hair towel and a scalp scrubber. Learn more at lovemasami.com and follow us @lovemasamihair.

CBC at KLARA Beauty Lab

50 E. 78th St., 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10075

CBC at Collagen Bar NYC

132 E. 22nd St., P1, New York, NY 10010

CBC at Radiant Esthetics

208 Bellevue Avenue 2nd Floor, Newport, RI 02840

CBC at Wendell House

1160 Old Trail Drive, Suite 160 Crozet, VA 22932

CBC at Image Studios

10321 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922

CBC at NEIGHBORHOOD barre Farragut

11672 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934

CBC at Petal + Hive

89 Milton Ave, Ballston Spa, NY 12020

CBC at ADORAtherapy in Wynwood

230 NW 25th Street, Miami Florida, 33127

CBC at Remedies Herb Shop in Brooklyn

453 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231

CBC at Palm Springs Vitamin Infusions

242 N Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

