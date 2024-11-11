The Conscious Beauty Collective Continues to Grow with 2 Additional Pop-ins

Conscious Beauty Collective logo CBC Wendell House Launch Party 12/7 CBC Radiant Esthetics Launch Party 12/3

New clean beauty retail concept launches in Crozet, VA and Newport, RI

Our customers love discovering new beauty solutions, especially if they are clean and esthetician quality.” — Jana Magarian, owner of Radiant Esthetics

NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Conscious Beauty Collective continues to gain ground with the innovative “pop-in” concept by partnering with small like-minded businesses across the United States. The Conscious Beauty Collective is a group of 50+ indie beauty & wellness brands run by MASAMI haircare. The pop-ins are curated shelves of 10-15 brands that are curated to fit within a retailer’s space, hand selected to cater to their customers. The Conscious Beauty Collective selects retail partners who share their values – also small business owners who believe in high performing, clean beauty products, they are sustainably minded and they give back to the community.

The latest pop-ins are at Wendell House, a modern mercantile in Crozet, VA, through a partnership with Karianne Michelle at Lofti, a wellness consulting practice. The second one is at Radiant Esthetics, a premium medspa in Newport, RI. This innovative solution follows 6 other pop-ins currently active with Remedies Herb Shop in Brooklyn, NY, Palm Springs Vitamin Infusions, ADORAtherapy’s new Wynwood, Miami boutique, Petal + Hive in Ballston Spa, NY, NEIGHBORHOOD barre in Knoxville, TN and Annie Lucas Hair in Knoxville, TN.

“We’re all about community, so it was a natural extension to take our brands and pop-ins to local communities where we can support other small businesses,” said Lynn Power, Co-founder of MASAMI & Founder of the Conscious Beauty Collective.

Brands participating in the Wendell House pop-in include Bambu Earth, Day + West, ESTELÍ, Earth Baby, ieró Beauty, MASAMI, Marigoldbub, MAXUS nails and Simply Sue’s. Almost all of the brands are local-ish. Day + West is located in Vienna, VA and ESTELÍ is in Norfolk, VA. Adriana Green of ESTELÍ says, “It feels really good to have a group of founders that not only support each other, but support local business in our backyard, too.” There will be a launch party at Wendell House for the Conscious Beauty Collective on December 7 from 5-7pm with founders, goodie bags and lite bites. You can RSVP at: https://www.facebook.com/share/TAk18xshJZE1wA2a/

“There’s power in conscious community connection and the CBC offers a unique platform for small business brands to navigate directly to the people who are looking for clean, better for the planet products. Most CBC partners are diverse, female-led founders who don’t receive big start-up funding and the faster they can grow, the more impact they can have,” says Karianne Michelle of Lofti Wellness. Sarae Janes from Wendell House adds, “I was looking for a beauty solution for our modern mercantile concept. It’s not easy finding the right beauty products that fit our concept and values so when I heard about the CBC pop-in, I was intrigued. And sure enough, it’s exactly what I needed.”

Brands participating in the Newport, RI pop-in include FIGGI Beauty, ieró Beauty, IOKA Skin Science, Isle de Nature, L’eau de Vie Skin, Lovve Beauty, MASAMI, MYO Cosmetic Cases, NVGLO and Topical Skin. Jana Magarian, owner of Radiant Esthetics says, “Our customers love discovering new beauty solutions, especially if they are clean and esthetician quality.” The launch party for Radiant Esthetics is December 3 from 5-7pm with founders, goodie bags and lite bites. You can RSVP at: https://www.facebook.com/share/iiug6w9asceeSWX7/

The Conscious Beauty Collective will be actively looking to expand to new locations across the US throughout 2025 at a pace of 1-2 new pop-ins a month and will be announcing new partnerships in NYC, LA and Atlanta soon.

For more information about Wendell House, contact Sarae Janes, saraehope@gmail.com, IG: @wendellhouseva

For more information about Radiant Esthetics, contact Jana Magarian, radiantesthetics401@gmail.com, IG: @radiantesthetics401

About Conscious Beauty Collective:

The Conscious Beauty Collective is THE indie beauty and wellness roadshow. Follow us on Instagram @consciousbeautycollectiveshop.

About MASAMI:

MASAMI is clean premium haircare infused with Mekabu, a Japanese ocean botanical that’s all about weightless hydration. MASAMI’s line consists of shampoo, conditioner, shine serum, styling cream, a sustainable fast drying hair towel and a scalp scrubber. Learn more at lovemasami.com and follow us @lovemasamihair.

CBC at Radiant Esthetics

208 Bellevue Avenue 2nd Floor, Newport, RI 02840

CBC at Wendell House

1160 Old Trail Drive, Suite 160 Crozet, VA 22932

CBC at Image Studios

10321 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922

CBC at NEIGHBORHOOD barre Farragut

11672 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934

CBC at Petal + Hive

89 Milton Ave, Ballston Spa, NY 12020

CBC at ADORAtherapy in Wynwood

230 NW 25th Street, Miami Florida, 33127

CBC at Remedies Herb Shop in Brooklyn

453 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231

CBC at Palm Springs Vitamin Infusions

242 N Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.