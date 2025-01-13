Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // I-89 Georgia Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:   25A2000320                               

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION:           St. Albans                       

CONTACT#:   802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  1/13/25 at approximately 04:39 AM

STREET:  I-89 South

TOWN: Georgia

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:  108.6

ROAD CONDITIONS:  Snow

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:  Ryan Taylor

AGE:      19

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS:  Swanton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Taurus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Totaled

INJURIES:  Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On 1/13/25 at approximately 04:39 AM, Vermont State Police received a report of a one car rollover crash with injury on I-89 South in the Town of Georgia.  Troopers responded.  The investigation has thus far determined that Vehicle 1, a 2016 Ford Taurus, was attempting to pass a vehicle, when that vehicle jerked to the side or lost control.  That other (as yet unknown) vehicle came into Vehicle 1’s lane.  Vehicle 1 struck something in the road and went off into the median.  Vehicle 1 rolled.  Operator 1, Ryan Taylor (age 19), was treated at Northwest Medical Center in St. Albans for apparent minor injury.  Vehicle 1 was totaled.

 

Speed and road conditions may also be contributing factors.  No enforcement action taken.

 

COURT ACTION: N

 

 

