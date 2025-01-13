St. Albans Barracks // I-89 Georgia Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2000320
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 1/13/25 at approximately 04:39 AM
STREET: I-89 South
TOWN: Georgia
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 108.6
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ryan Taylor
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Swanton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Taurus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 1/13/25 at approximately 04:39 AM, Vermont State Police received a report of a one car rollover crash with injury on I-89 South in the Town of Georgia. Troopers responded. The investigation has thus far determined that Vehicle 1, a 2016 Ford Taurus, was attempting to pass a vehicle, when that vehicle jerked to the side or lost control. That other (as yet unknown) vehicle came into Vehicle 1’s lane. Vehicle 1 struck something in the road and went off into the median. Vehicle 1 rolled. Operator 1, Ryan Taylor (age 19), was treated at Northwest Medical Center in St. Albans for apparent minor injury. Vehicle 1 was totaled.
Speed and road conditions may also be contributing factors. No enforcement action taken.
COURT ACTION: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.