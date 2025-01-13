St. Albans Barracks // I-89 Georgia Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A2000320

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 1/13/25 at approximately 04:39 AM

STREET: I-89 South

TOWN: Georgia

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 108.6

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ryan Taylor

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Swanton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Taurus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 1/13/25 at approximately 04:39 AM, Vermont State Police received a report of a one car rollover crash with injury on I-89 South in the Town of Georgia. Troopers responded. The investigation has thus far determined that Vehicle 1, a 2016 Ford Taurus, was attempting to pass a vehicle, when that vehicle jerked to the side or lost control. That other (as yet unknown) vehicle came into Vehicle 1’s lane. Vehicle 1 struck something in the road and went off into the median. Vehicle 1 rolled. Operator 1, Ryan Taylor (age 19), was treated at Northwest Medical Center in St. Albans for apparent minor injury. Vehicle 1 was totaled.

Speed and road conditions may also be contributing factors. No enforcement action taken.

COURT ACTION: N

