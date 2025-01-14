Grass Plus, Inc. expands its landscaping services to the Wasatch Front, delivering exceptional quality, a skilled team, and outstanding customer service!

EDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grass Plus, Inc. Expands Premium Landscaping Services to the Wasatch Front

Grass Plus, Inc., a trusted name in landscaping and environmental solutions since 1993, is excited to announce the expansion of its landscaping services to the Wasatch Front. This move allows the company to bring its expertise in custom landscape design, installation, and maintenance to more communities in Utah.

Enhanced Landscaping Services for the Wasatch Front

With over 30 years of experience, Grass Plus Inc. has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, functional, and sustainable outdoor spaces. The expansion includes:

Custom Landscape Design: Tailored solutions to transform outdoor areas into functional and beautiful spaces.

Landscape Installation: Expert installation of lawns, plants, and hardscapes to ensure lasting quality.

Irrigation Systems: Advanced irrigation design, installation, and maintenance for water-efficient landscapes.

Maintenance Services: Comprehensive lawn care and seasonal maintenance to keep properties pristine year-round.

This expansion reflects Grass Plus, Inc.’s commitment to enhancing outdoor spaces for residential, commercial, and industrial clients.

A Commitment to Community and Sustainability

Grass Plus, Inc. emphasizes sustainable practices in all its projects, incorporating eco-friendly materials and water-efficient systems. Serving areas like Eden, Huntsville, and now the Wasatch Front, the company remains dedicated to creating outdoor spaces that blend beauty, functionality, and environmental responsibility.

"We are thrilled to expand our landscaping services to the Wasatch Front, bringing our expertise in custom premium landscape design and maintenance to a broader community."

Author: Blake Burhley, Owner of Grass Plus, Inc.

What Makes Wasatch Front Unique?

The Wasatch Front is a region defined by its breathtaking natural beauty, diverse terrain, and vibrant communities. From the rugged mountain landscapes to the fertile valleys, the area offers a unique blend of challenges and opportunities for landscaping. The people of the Wasatch Front share a deep connection to their surroundings, valuing outdoor spaces that reflect both functionality and the stunning environment they call home. This combination of dramatic scenery and a community dedicated to preserving and enhancing their landscapes makes the Wasatch Front a truly exceptional place to serve. Grass Plus, Inc. is proud to contribute to this legacy by designing and maintaining outdoor spaces that celebrate the area's natural beauty and the unique needs of its residents. Wasatch front landscaping services are now available!

About Grass Plus, Inc.

Founded in 1993 and based in Eden, Utah, Grass Plus, Inc. is a full-service landscaping company specializing in custom design, installation, and environmental restoration. Serving Northern Utah and beyond, the company offers a range of services, including erosion control, hydroseeding, snow removal, and more. With a focus on quality and sustainability, Grass Plus, Inc. continues to deliver exceptional results for its clients.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit their website or visit them at 5554 E 2200 N, Eden, UT 84310!

