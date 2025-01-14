San Diego Based Private Equity Firm Verde Equity Partners Acquires Chula Vista Landscaping

Chula Vista Landscaping Acquired

The acquisition of Chula Vista Landscape marks Verde's entry into the Arizona market.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verde Equity Partners, Fund I, proudly announces the acquisition of Chula Vista Commercial Landscaping, a leading commercial landscaping company based in Tucson, Arizona. This acquisition marks Verde Equity Partners’ first expansion into Arizona, aligning with its mission to strategically grow its portfolio across the Southwest.

Founded in 1990 by Alfredo Zavala, Chula Vista Commercial Landscaping has built a sterling reputation over three decades for providing top-tier landscaping services to commercial clients. The company serves a diverse clientele, including corporate campuses, retail centers, and property management firms, and is renowned for its attention to detail, reliability, and exceptional customer service.

“This acquisition is a significant step in our strategy to expand into key markets and partner with businesses that share our commitment to operational excellence,” said Chris Gillespie, COO of Verde Property Services. “Alfredo Zavala and his team have built an outstanding business with deep roots in the Tucson community. We’re excited to build upon their legacy and bring additional resources to accelerate their growth.”

Chula Vista Commercial Landscaping will retain its brand and leadership team while benefiting from Verde Equity Partners’ extensive resources, operational expertise, and access to growth capital. Plans include scaling operations to serve more markets across Arizona and exploring innovative service offerings to enhance client satisfaction.

“This partnership is an exciting opportunity for Chula Vista to grow while staying true to the principles that have guided us since 1990,” said Alfredo Zavala, Founder of Chula Vista Commercial Landscaping. “Verde Equity Partners shares our vision for quality and community-focused growth, and I look forward to what we can achieve together.”

The acquisition supports Verde Equity Partners’ aggressive growth goals, including its target of achieving $100 million in revenue in 2025. This also marks the closing of Verde Equity Partners, Fund I. With this latest move, Verde Equity Partners has now completed six acquisitions in the last 15 months and expects several more in the first six months of 2025 continuing its momentum.

About Verde Equity Partners

Verde Equity Partners is a private equity firm specializing in acquiring and scaling businesses in the lower-middle market. Focused on creating long-term value, the firm partners with management teams to unlock potential and achieve transformational growth.

About Chula Vista Commercial Landscaping

Founded in 1990 by Alfredo Zavala, Chula Vista Commercial Landscaping is a trusted provider of commercial landscaping and maintenance services in Tucson, Arizona. With over 30 years of experience, the company is dedicated to quality, reliability, and exceptional service to its clients.

Barnes & Thornburg LLP served as legal counsel to Verde Equity Partners with its M&A team led by Anthony Arnold and Victoria Rockefeller.

