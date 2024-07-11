San Diego Based Private Equity Firm Verde Equity Partners Acquires Coast Landscaping

Coast Landscaping Logo

Verde continues to rapidly grow through acquisition across Southern California

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verde Property Services, the operating arm of San Diego-based private equity firm Verde Equity Partners, announces the acquisition of Coast Landscaping. This marks Verde’s fifth acquisition in the past 10 months, strengthening their presence as a leader in commercial landscaping in Southern California.

Verde Property Services is excited to welcome the maintenance division of Coast Landscaping to the Verde family. Known for their excellence in landscape design, maintenance, and water management, Coast Landscaping has been a trusted name since 1978. This acquisition continues Verde Property Services' rapid expansion and commitment to providing top-tier, sustainable landscaping services to its growing client base. Notably, Coast Landscaping is the only landscaping company in San Diego County fully committed to the sole use of electric equipment, making this Verde's first acquisition of a company with this distinction.

"Acquiring Coast Landscaping is a big step forward for us," said Tom Heaviland, CEO of Verde Property Services. "Their excellent reputation and dedication to quality mirror our own values. We’re eager to bring their expertise into our operations, which will enhance our ability to provide comprehensive and sustainable landscaping solutions to our clients.”

With the addition of Coast Landscaping, the capabilities and resources of Verde Property Services are greatly enhanced, which means even better services for their clients. Both Verde and Coast clients will benefit from this combined expertise, innovative solutions, and improved customer support.

"We are excited to join Verde Property Services," said Holland and Tyler Mason, owners of Coast Landscaping. "This partnership feels like a perfect match because of our dedication to quality, innovation and sustainability. We’re looking forward to the exciting opportunities this new chapter brings as we continue to serve our clients and grow together."

The integration process will focus on maintaining the high standards of service and customer satisfaction that both companies are known for. This acquisition is part of Verde Property Services’ ongoing strategy to grow and solidify their position as a top player in the Southern California market.

For more information about Verde Property Services, Verde Equity Partners, and the acquisition of Coast Landscaping, please visit www.verdecompanies.com or contact our Investor Relations team at ir@verdecompanies.com and at 619-492-0101.

About Verde Property Services: Verde Equity Partners executes a vertical roll-up strategy for commercial landscaping companies. This approach involves integrating owner-operated businesses with strong reputations, deep roots, and exceptional teams. The investment strategy respects the legacy of the founders while building a sustainable platform that supports employee growth and superior customer service.

About Coast Landscaping: Since 1978, Coast Landscaping Inc. has been a pioneering force in Landscape Construction, Maintenance, and Water Management. Our commitment to excellence, combined with decades of expertise, positions us as the trusted choice for commercial landscaping solutions in Southern California. Coast Landscaping is the only landscaping company in San Diego County with a full lineup of electric-powered equipment, reflecting our dedication to sustainability.

Barnes & Thornburg LLP served as legal counsel to Verde Equity Partners with its M&A team led by Anthony Arnold and Victoria Rockefeller.

Alan Baca

Verde Equity Partners

+1 619-492-0101

ir@verdecompanies.com