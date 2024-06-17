LaBahn's Landscape Acquired

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verde Property Services, the operating arm of San Diego based private equity firm Verde Equity Partners, acquires Labahn's Landscaping to expand comprehensive commercial landscaping solutions.

Verde Property Services, a leading provider of commercial landscaping solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Labahn's Landscaping, a renowned name in commercial landscape and property maintenance in Southern California. This strategic acquisition enhances Verde Property Services' commitment to offering comprehensive and sustainable landscaping services across Southern California.

Labahn's Landscaping has been providing exceptional landscaping services to commercial clients for over 40 years. Known for their dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Labahn's Landscaping has built a reputation for the highest quality landscaping & customer service in Southern California.

The acquisition pushes Verde Property Services into the top 100 landscape maintenance companies in the US, furthering its mission to provide end-to-end commercial landscaping solutions throughout Southern California and beyond. This acquisition makes Verde Property Services one of San Diego’s larger platforms.

"We are thrilled to welcome Labahn's Landscaping to the Verde family," said Tom Heaviland, CEO of Verde Property Services. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic vision of delivering comprehensive, sustainable, and high-quality commercial landscaping services. Labahn's proven track record of excellence in landscaping will significantly enhance our service offerings and benefit our clients."

The integration of Labahn's Landscaping into Verde Property Services is expected to be seamless, with a focus on maintaining the high standards of service that clients have come to expect. Both companies share a commitment to sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction, ensuring that this partnership will bring significant value to current and future clients. Chris Gillespie, President of Labahn’s said “we are extremely excited to be working with Tom Heaviland again and the Verde team and are looking forward to our growth together.”

Along with the acquisition, Verde Equity Partners closed on a draw down facility from Mizzen Capital

Labahn's Landscaping will continue to operate under its well-established brand name, and clients can expect the same level of professionalism and quality in their landscaping services. The combined resources and expertise of both companies will provide clients with a broader range of services and enhanced customer support.

For more information about Verde Property Services, Verde Equity Partners and the acquisition of Labahn's Landscaping, please visit www.verdecompanies.com or contact our Investor Relations team at ir@verdecompanies.com and at 619.492.0101.

About Verde Property Services: Verde Equity Partners executes a vertical roll-up strategy for commercial landscaping companies. This approach involves integrating owner-operated businesses with strong reputations, deep roots, and exceptional teams. The investment strategy respects the legacy of the founders while building a sustainable platform that supports employee growth and superior customer service.

About Labahn's Landscaping: Labahn's Landscaping is a leading landscaping company known for its exceptional service and commitment to customer satisfaction. With over 40 years of experience, Labahn's Landscaping provides high-quality landscaping services to a diverse clientele, enhancing the beauty and value of properties across Southern California.

About Mizzen Capital: The acquisition was supported by Mizzen Capital, a direct lending platform providing loans to U.S. based small businesses from both SBIC and non-SBIC funds. Mizzen Capital focuses primarily on companies that provide essential goods and services in non-cyclical industries including manufacturing, business and healthcare services, IT, software, and energy transition. Mizzen Capital invests alongside owners, managers and sponsors to provide capital for working capital, growth, recapitalizations and acquisitions. Barnes & Thornburg LLP served as legal counsel to Verde Equity Partners with its M&A team led by Anthony Arnold and Victoria Rockefeller, and its Private Credit Team led by M. Shams Billah and Alexander Gordon. Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP served as legal counsel to LaBahn’s Landscaping.