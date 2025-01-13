Step 5 spotlight: Stoney Straatmann reflects on her home child care’s journey through two Step 5 ratings

Meet Stoney Straatmann, director and owner of Stoney’s Home Daycare in Hastings, Nebraska. Stoney’s love for child care was instilled at a young age and has continued to grow through two Step 5 ratings. Learn more about how Stoney has achieved and sustained higher quality child care practices along her journey.

What inspired you to become an early childhood professional?

I’ve always had a love for kids. Growing up, I babysat and helped at a licensed home child care. When I was 16, I started working at a child care center. It’s been a lifelong goal of mine to run a child care home. So, I went to college, earned my associate’s degree, and a few months later, I had my own child care home up and running.

It’s been my dream, and now I’m living it, taking care of eight kids every day. I’m also working on my Inclusive Early Childhood BA online, made possible with the support of T.E.A.C.H. Early Childhood Nebraska and the RESPECT Scholars Program. I believe there’s always more to learn, so I’m constantly looking for ways to improve and expand my knowledge.

What is your child care philosophy?

I believe every child is unique, and I’m a big advocate for child-led play. Play is so important — it’s how they learn and grow. I aim to be their biggest supporter and encourager, helping them explore the world around them with curiosity. Outdoor play is a huge part of my philosophy, the dirtier the better! My goal is for the kids to have meaningful experiences and build lasting childhood memories, all while growing into well-rounded adults.

How did you learn about Step Up to Quality? Why did you decide to join?

I’d heard about Step Up to Quality when it first launched but wasn’t sure if it would make a difference for me. My families already knew I went above and beyond, and so did a lot of the community. But when I became the first partner of the Hastings Sixpence Child Care Partnership, enrolling in Step Up to Quality was required, so I started the process.

At first, I was hesitant because documenting everything felt like extra work, and I wasn’t sure I’d see the benefit. But I also wanted to have first-hand experience to be able to encourage other providers to join and show them that it’s not as overwhelming as it seems.

After I organized my documentation, I did see the value. It’s a confidence builder. It shows that I’m doing what I should be doing. I feel it, then I can see it, then others can see it. People don’t just have to take my word that what I’m doing is important.

How does it feel to be rated at a Step 5 level?

This is my second time receiving a Step 5 rating — my first was five years ago. It feels amazing to maintain that level of quality. The improvements I made have stayed with me day in and day out, and it’s reassuring to know that what I’m doing is still making a positive impact on the kids.

This time around, the rating process was easier because I knew how to document my work better. I also chose the CLASS observation instead of FCCERS, which I used the first time. Observations can be a little intimidating, but I always encourage providers to relax and just do their thing. Observations can help celebrate and validate what you’re doing well or show you areas for improvement. The tools are valuable once you take the time to process them, and coaches can be a great resource in understanding them.

Did you have a Step Up to Quality coach? How was the experience?

I had a coach through my Sixpence partnership, who was very encouraging. My second coach, who was directly through Step Up to Quality, was also incredibly supportive and helped me find resources when I needed them.

At first, I was nervous about letting someone new into my home child care. I worried about how the kids would behave or if I’d feel judged. But letting the kids meet my coaches and build that relationship was the best decision. The kids looked forward to their visits. Coaches are only there to help you, not criticize you, and they are great to bounce ideas off of because they understand what it’s like to be in your shoes.

In what ways has Step Up to Quality helped boost the quality of your child care practices? What have you learned and implemented?

Step Up to Quality has helped me improve how I communicate with families. Before, I would tell them what was going on, but now I also explain why it’s important. It’s also made me more collaborative with families, working as a team for their children’s development.

What words of encouragement do you have for providers who are considering joining Step Up to Quality or are still working through the steps?

Just do it. Sometimes it’s overwhelming, but take it step by step. It will prove the quality of your care beyond just saying it. It’s been an adventure, and I’m glad I did it. I have solid proof that I’m providing the best care possible for the kids and their families.

