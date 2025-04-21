Afterschool Professional Appreciation Week Celebration

News Release

April 21, 2025

The Nebraska Department of Education is proud to celebrate the state’s dedicated educators and staff who work to offer quality afterschool programs to students during Afterschool Professional Appreciation Week April 21-25. These dedicated individuals play a vital role in the lives of Nebraska’s youth, providing safe, engaging, and enriching environments that support academic success, social-emotional development, and overall well-being.

Afterschool programs in Nebraska offer a diverse range of opportunities for students beyond the traditional school day. From homework help and tutoring to STEM activities, arts and crafts, sports, and leadership development, these programs empower young people to explore their interests, build positive relationships, and develop essential life skills.

““At Schuyler’s Warrior Academy, our 21st CCLC program is thriving thanks to the dedication and creativity of staff members Kimmi, Guadalupe, and Mickaela,” said Schuyler Principal Heather Bebout. “These incredible educators pour their hearts into creating a welcoming and enriching environment for our students every day. Whether they’re guiding students through the Kindness Club—encouraging them to spread positivity throughout the school—or digging into hands-on learning with our Gardening Club, their impact is felt far beyond the classroom walls. Their efforts help students grow not just academically, but socially and emotionally, and the afterschool program has become a valuable support for both families and the broader Schuyler community. Warrior Academy is a place where students feel seen, safe, and inspired—and that’s all because of the amazing people behind it.”

The impact of afterschool programs extends far beyond the individual child. These programs provide crucial support for working families, ensuring children have a safe and supervised place to learn and grow while their parents are at work.

Throughout Afterschool Professional Appreciation Week, schools, community organizations, and families are encouraged to show their appreciation for the afterschool professionals who make a difference in their communities

Afterschool Professional Week serves as a reminder of the critical role these professionals play in shaping the future of Nebraska. By providing consistent support, mentorship, and enriching experiences, they are helping to build a brighter future for the state’s children and communities.

To learn more about afterschool programs in Nebraska and how you can support afterschool professionals, please visit the 21st Century Community Learning Centers website.