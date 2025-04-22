Nebraska Technology Leaders Announce Formation of New CoSN Nebraska Chapter

News Release

April 22, 2025

The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) is pleased to announce the official launch of CoSN Nebraska (CoSNE), a new state chapter formed by education technology leaders from across Nebraska with the support of the NDE and ESUCC as affiliate members.

CoSN Nebraska (CoSNE), was officially added as a new state chapter of the Consortium for School Networking (CoSN) at the CoSN national conference in Seattle earlier this month. CoSNE is dedicated to supporting school and district technology decision-makers through leadership development, professional networking, and collaboration on issues such as infrastructure, cybersecurity, and strategic planning.

The chapter was formed to serve Nebraska’s CTOs, CIOs, Technology Directors, and aspiring tech leaders and aims to complement, not compete with, the strong instructional technology community already established in the state.

“Our focus is on the people making critical technology decisions for school systems,” Bryan Dunne, President of CoSNE. “We’re excited to create a space for those leaders to connect, share ideas, and work together on the unique challenges we face in Nebraska.”

In its first phase, CoSNE will focus on building membership and community through outreach and partnerships. Education technology professionals across Nebraska are invited to learn more and join in the effort. Visit cosnebraska.org for updates and opportunities to get involved.