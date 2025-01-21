Gocha Hawkins Launches New Cookbook: 'Cooking with Gocha: Easy, Flavorful Recipes for Breakfast & Brunch Lovers'

Cooking with Gocha: Easy, Flavorful Recipes for Breakfast & Brunch Lovers.

Southern Comfort Meets Modern Creativity in a Celebration of Flavors and Connection

I wanted to create a cookbook that feels like an invitation to my table, a place where anyone can feel empowered to cook, connect, and celebrate life through food.” — Gocha Hawkins, Author of Cooking with Gocha

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trailblazing Restaurateur and Culinary Innovator, Gocha Hawkins invites breakfast and brunch lovers into her kitchen with the launch of her highly anticipated cookbook, Cooking with Gocha: Easy, Flavorful Recipes for Breakfast & Brunch Lovers. Known for redefining Progressive Southern Cuisine at her acclaimed Atlanta-based restaurants, Gocha’s Breakfast Bar and Gocha’s Tapas Bar, Hawkins is now sharing her secrets to creating bold, delicious dishes that turn any morning or evening into a celebration.The cookbook showcases nearly 100 easy-to-follow recipes designed for cooks of all skill levels, featuring Gocha’s signature twists on classic Southern comfort foods. Highlights include her Shrimp & Grits and Peach Perfect Monte Cristo to creative vegan options like Herb-Crusted Cauliflower Steak. With her warm and approachable style, Gocha brings the signature flavors of her renowned restaurants to kitchens around the globe, making it possible for everyone to enjoy quick and easy gourmet brunches anytime, anywhere.“I wanted to create a cookbook that feels like an invitation to my table, a place where anyone can feel empowered to cook, connect, and celebrate life through food. These recipes are about flavor, love, and making memories with those who matter most.”– Gocha Hawkins, Founder, Gocha’s Breakfast Bar and Author of Cooking with GochaTo celebrate the launch of her cookbook, Hawkins will be participating as a keynote speaker at the 2025 Global Culinary Conference in Houston, TX. She will be participating in a special book signing and industry discussion session at Kindred Stories on Sunday, January 26th. This exclusive book signing and discussion will offer a unique opportunity to connect with the global culinary community and culinary enthusiasts.Beyond the kitchen, Gocha Hawkins remains a passionate advocate for her community, championing second-chance hiring programs, scholarships, and food initiatives. With Cooking with Gocha, she aims to inspire not only through her recipes but also through the joy and creativity that cooking brings to everyday life.To pre-order Cooking with Gocha: Easy, Flavorful Recipes for Breakfast & Brunch Lovers, please CLICK HERE . To learn more about Gocha Hawkins, visit GochasBreakfastBar.com. For all media opportunities with Gocha Hawkins, please contact Marilyn Remo, marilynremo@tenenicole.com, 201-638-2685About Gocha HawkinsIn less than five years, Gocha Hawkins has evolved from renowned celebrity stylist and reality star to a trailblazing restaurateur and culinary innovator. After dominating the beauty industry and starring on WE TV's Bold & Bougie!, Gocha now redefines comfort cuisine through her Atlanta-based establishments: Gocha’s Tapas Bar, Gocha’s Breakfast Bar (Cascade and Fayetteville), and a Breakfast Bar Food Truck. Known for blending Southern flavors with bold, modern techniques, her restaurants offer upscale yet welcoming dining experiences. Gocha has expanded her impact with her cookbook, Cooking with Gocha: Easy, Flavorful Recipes for Breakfast & Brunch Lovers, and a retail product line featuring gourmet grits, pancake mixes, and Flippant Honey Hot Sauce. Her culinary journey began in her grandmother’s kitchen at 18, sparking a passion that led to opening her first restaurant in 2018. Now with four locations and plans for an 8,000-square-foot shared kitchen, Gocha continues to innovate while uplifting her community through second-chance hiring and scholarship programs. Her mission is simple: to create joy and connection through exceptional, Southern-inspired progressive cuisine, one unforgettable dish at a time.

