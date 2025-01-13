Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO Fall 2025 in Boston, MA

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corinium Global Intelligence is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated CDAO Fall 2025, taking place on October 14-15, 2025, in the historic city of Boston. This flagship event will bring together senior data, analytics, and AI leaders from across industries for two days of transformative insights, strategic discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities.As the landscape of data and AI continues to evolve, CDAO Fall 2025 is designed to empower organizations with the tools and strategies needed to navigate this dynamic environment. From mastering data governance to driving AI innovation, attendees will gain valuable knowledge to achieve impactful results.Key Highlights of the Event:Expert-Led Sessions: Gain actionable insights through keynote presentations, panel discussions, and real-world case studies led by industry pioneers.Focused Tracks: Explore specialized content on predictive analytics, ethical AI, data security, and building a culture of innovation.Networking Opportunities: Join over 500 senior-level executives to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and collaborate on shared challenges.Interactive Workshops and Roundtables: Engage in hands-on discussions and solution-oriented sessions tailored to today’s most pressing issues.Confirmed Speakers Include:Steve Boras – Chief Data Officer, Citizens BankAjai Sehgal – Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Mayo ClinicChris Bennet – Chief Data Officer, VanguardWhy Attend? CDAO Fall 2025 is the ultimate event for data, analytics, and AI professionals looking to stay at the forefront of their field. Attendees will leave equipped with innovative strategies to drive growth, enhance efficiency, and deliver measurable business impact.Registration Information: Secure your spot today! Early bird discounts are available for a limited time. For more details and to register, visit https://cdao-fall.coriniumintelligence.com/ About Corinium Global Intelligence: Corinium Global Intelligence is a leading provider of events and content for the data, analytics, and AI community. Our mission is to empower organizations with the knowledge and connections needed to thrive in the age of digital transformation

