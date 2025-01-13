Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO Chicago 2025 in Chicago, IL

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corinium Global Intelligence is excited to announce the arrival of CDAO Chicago 2025, scheduled for August 8-9, 2025, in the vibrant city of Chicago. This leading event will unite senior data, analytics, and AI leaders from across industries for two days of impactful discussions, knowledge exchange, and professional networking.As organizations increasingly leverage data and AI to drive innovation and business outcomes, CDAO Chicago 2025 provides a platform to explore innovative strategies and technologies. From enhancing data governance to deploying AI solutions at scale, this conference is designed to equip attendees with actionable insights for success.Key Highlights of the Event:Expert-Led Sessions: Gain actionable insights through keynote presentations, panel discussions, and real-world case studies led by industry leaders.Focused Tracks: Dive into topics such as predictive analytics, AI scalability, data ethics, and fostering a data-driven culture.Networking Opportunities: Join over 150 senior-level executives to share ideas, build connections, and explore collaborative opportunities.Interactive Workshops and Roundtables: Engage in targeted discussions to solve real-world challenges and derive actionable takeaways.Confirmed Speakers Include:Jason Wang – Chief Risk Officer / VP, Data Analytics, Allstate InsuranceJeannie Furlan – VP, Financial Data Strategy, Mutual of OmahaYuan Luo – Chief AI Officer, Northwestern UniversityWhy Attend? CDAO Chicago 2025 is the premier event for data, analytics, and AI professionals seeking to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry. Attendees will leave with innovative strategies to drive growth, optimize operations, and deliver measurable results.Registration Information: Don’t miss out! Early bird discounts are available for a limited time. For more information and to register, visit https://da-metro-chicago.coriniumintelligence.com/register-pricing About Corinium Global Intelligence: Corinium Global Intelligence is a leading provider of events and content for the data, analytics, and AI community. Our mission is to empower organizations with the knowledge and connections needed to thrive in the age of digital transformation.

