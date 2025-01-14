Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation Announces Three New Members Joining the Board of Directors

New members bring their business acumen and passion to continue Alex Scott’s vision of cures for all kids with cancer

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) is proud to announce the addition of three accomplished business leaders to its Board of Directors. Joining are Ed Bowen, PhD, Managing Director at Deloitte’s AI Center of Excellence; Rich Tremonte, President of US Pharmaceuticals & Animal Health at Cencora, and Kristen M. Waterfield, Founder and President of The Malvern School.“We are thrilled to welcome these outstanding business leaders to our Board of Directors,” said Liz Scott, Co-Executive Director of ALSF and Alex’s Mom. “With their expertise and passion for our mission, together we look forward to making huge strides toward our daughter’s vision of helping find cures for all kids with cancer.”Ed Bowen, PhD has over 30 years of experience in data science, technology, and life sciences at prominent companies Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, and Deloitte. Today, he manages the AI Center of Excellence at Deloitte. Ed’s daughter, Katie, was diagnosed at age 9 with medulloblastoma and underwent treatment at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center (CCMC), the same hospital where ALSF founder Alex Scott was treated. Today, his daughter is 26 and an elementary school teacher. Ed has a history of advisory board work at CCMC and was a parent mentor for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Ed holds graduate degrees in electrical engineering, business, and biology, and has a PhD in Biochemistry & Molecular Biology.“My daughter’s treatment options were available because of the research and philanthropy of others 20 years before she was diagnosed. We owe it to that community to “pay it forward” and enable the next set of cures,” said Bowen. “Too many children today don’t have good options, and we need to bring together scientists, clinicians, medicine developers, and regulators to accelerate the development of the next set of cures. ALSF is doing tremendous work in pediatric oncology, and I am passionate about helping the Foundation accelerate cures for all children with cancer.”As part of Cencora’s (formerly AmerisourceBergen) enterprise leadership team, Rich Tremonte leads all of the company’s commercial sales and supply chain operations within the United States. As part of his remit, Rich leads a comprehensive portfolio that orchestrates a complex supply chain that supports health systems, pharmacies large and small, community oncologists and other specialty doctors, and animal health providers in receiving critical medications every single day across the country. He has more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, having held leadership roles at companies like Sandoz (Novartis) and Teva before joining Cencora. He has a passion for healthcare and has been a strong supporter of ALSF for several years.“At Cencora, we believe our purpose is to create healthier futures for all,” said Tremonte. “It’s a purpose I am passionate about and one that aligns with the ALSF mission. I am honored to be part of this distinguished Board and look forward to engaging the Cencora team to help accelerate the Foundation’s goal of ending childhood cancer once and for all.”Kristen M. Waterfield is a pioneer in the field of early learning. Kristen started her career as a kindergarten and second grade teacher and in 1998 founded The Malvern School to raise the bar in early childhood education. Making it a priority to teach young children about the importance of giving back, she spearheaded The Malvern School’s philanthropic partnership with ALSF. Over the past 15 years, Kristen has led students, families, teachers and staff in raising more than $1.3 million for the cause.“Alex showed the world that you’re never too young to make a difference, and it has been phenomenal to see ALSF’s impact continue to grow over the years thanks to support from people of all ages,” said Kristen. “I’m honored to join the Board of this very special organization. I’ve always believed in putting the children first and look forward to furthering the amazing work ALSF does to support so many brave kids and families.”The ALSF Board of Directors is dedicated to helping grow and succeed in fulfilling the organization’s vision of finding a cures for all kids with cancer. Members bring expertise from their various fields, while recognizing the importance of staying true to Alex’s front yard beginnings. They are committed to preserving the integrity and goodwill upon which Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation was built.For more information and the full list of the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation Board of Directors, go to AlexsLemonade.org/About/Board About Alex’s Lemonade Stand FoundationAlex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. By the time Alex passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a worldwide fundraising movement and the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S. ALSF is a leader in funding pediatric cancer research projects across the globe and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org

