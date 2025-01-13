Attorney General Jackley Joins Legal Brief in Support Of Ten Commandments Display in Public Schools

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Jan. 13, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley joins 17 other Attorneys General in supporting the state of Louisiana law that requires all K-12 schools and state-funded universities to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

“The Ten Commandments already are displayed in the U.S. Supreme Court and other public buildings,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Ten Commandments have influenced the creation of our nation and our rule of law.”

Louisiana’s State Legislature in 2024 passed, and the Governor signed, a bill requiring that the Ten Commandments be displayed in classrooms at all public K-12 schools and universities. A federal district court has blocked the law from taking effect.

The coalition of Attorneys General filed an amicus brief in late December supporting Louisiana’s appeal of the federal court’s decision. Other Attorney Generals who have signed the brief are from: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

