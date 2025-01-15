Russ Sanford Elected as Vice-President of the Hydro Foundation Board of Directors

Russ Sanford, Chief Growth Officer at Kleinschmidt

PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Associates, a leading engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is proud to announce the election of Chief Growth Officer Russ Sanford as Vice President of the Hydropower Foundation (HF) Board of Directors for 2025. The Foundation is vital in advancing the clean energy industry by supporting education, research, and workforce development initiatives.“The Hydropower Foundation is dedicated to addressing one of the industry’s most pressing needs—workforce development,” said Russ Sanford, Chief Growth Officer at Kleinschmidt Associates. “I’m thrilled to support the Foundation’s efforts to inspire the next generation of waterpower professionals through impactful programs such as the Waterpower Club, the Waterpower Community Partnership, Hiring for Hydro™, and the Hydro Think Tank™ competitions.”The Foundation’s Executive Director, Linda Church Ciocci, expressed her enthusiasm. “We are delighted to welcome Russ to our Board of Directors,” said Church Ciocci. “His leadership and innovative vision are exactly what the Foundation needs as we expand our engagement with students and industry leaders. We look forward to his contributions.”Russ is an active National Hydropower Association (NHA) member and has served on the Exhibitor Advisory Committee for the Clean Currents conference. He previously contributed to the Education Outreach Committee for the Association of Dam Safety Officials (ASDSO). A fellow of the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS), Russ holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He brings extensive executive management experience in engineering, construction, and architecture professional services firms.About Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com About the Hydro Foundation:The Hydropower Foundation, a 501c3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to addressing climate change by preparing the next generation of waterpower professionals, actively promotes education, research, and workforce development within the clean energy sector. The Foundation's mission is to cultivate a robust, diverse, and environmentally conscious waterpower workforce through focused education, research, and experiential learning opportunities. For more information, please visit our website at www.hydrofoundation.org

