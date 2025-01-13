Conexis Appoints Keena Haynes-Clark to Spearhead Growth

Conexis VMS Logo

Conexis VMS, A hyper growth VMS technology, that helps companies manage their contingent workforce, appoints Keena Haynes-Clark as Director, of Solution Sales

PARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conexis VMS, a leading provider of Vendor Management System (VMS) technology, is delighted to announce the appointment of Keena Haynes-Clark as Director, Solution Sales. With over a decade of experience in human capital management - including experience at the world’s largest recruiting firm—Keena Haynes-Clark brings a wealth of industry expertise and a passion for helping organizations transform their contingent workforce strategies.Beginning her career at a global staffing powerhouse, Haynes-Clark rose through the ranks by successfully leading teams tasked with filling a wide range of roles for major enterprise clients. This front-line experience gave her an insider’s view into the complexities of large-scale recruitment, from navigating multiple stakeholders to dealing with fragmented hiring processes. As a result, she’s well-versed in the unique challenges companies face when searching for top talent, whether on a contingent or permanent basis."I am so happy to welcome Keena to the Conexis VMS family. Keena made her mark on our team instantly, not only with her experience in our industry but her amazing energy and passion for our space and what she does. She fits our culture perfectly” said John Clark, Co-Founder of Conexis VMS, "Keena’s first-hand experience in talent acquisition will be a tremendous asset to our team. She not only understands the intricacies of the staffing world but also has a strong understanding for how technology can solve many of the long-standing challenges in this space and how our VMS tackles gaps in the market. We’re thrilled to have her spearhead our solution sales team and look forward to the impact she will make as she applies her wealth of knowledge and experience to support our continued and aggressive growth."”I'm incredibly excited for this opportunity to join the Conexis team and look forward to helping organizations transform their contingent workforce management with our innovative and user-friendly VMS solution" said Keena Haynes-Clark, who officially joined the company on January 6, 2025.Keena Haynes-Clark can be reached at keena.haynes-clark@conexis.io for any inquiries related to solution sales or contingent workforce optimization.About Conexis VMSConexis VMS is a leading provider of vendor management software that helps enterprises manage their contingent workforce. As an independently owned, completely neutral VMS provider, Conexis is leading innovation in the VMS industry with its advanced technology and capability. Built on the most modern and advanced VMS tech stack available today, starting with the latest codebase and extending to lightning-fast AWS microservice infrastructure, open API and supplying customers with a unique Software Development Kit (SDK), enables Conexis to provide clients with an easy, fast, modern, sophisticated, and flexible VMS to manage their contingent workforce.For media inquiries, please contact: anne-therese.toutant@conexis.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.