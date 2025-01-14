Softil Issues its Outlook 2025 for MCX Mission-Critical Communications (Part 2)

Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO: The industry will continue to use the life-changing technology to broaden its outreach in public safety agencies and extend its functionality and usage in MCX and FRMCS deployments.

Utilities accelerate adoption of MCX, MCVideo gains traction, Drones and Satellites further empower MCX as MCX momentum increases around the world

The MCX industry has already built significant momentum, and this will accelerate in 2025 with significant players using our open standards and fully interoperable MCX enabling technologies” — Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The MCX industry has already built significant momentum, and this will accelerate in 2025 with significant players using our open standards and fully interoperable MCX enabling technologies,” says Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO. “The industry will continue to use the life-changing technology to broaden its outreach in public safety agencies and extend its functionality and usage in MCX and FRMCS deployments.”Note for Editors: The copy below is the second volley of today’s announcement from Softil. Part 1 was issued a few minutes ago. The full article can be viewed at https://www.softil.com/press-release/mcx-2025-outlook Specifics:MCX direct mode is getting closerIf the MCX puzzle is called “broadband group communications,” it will never be solved unless the key piece is there - direct mode communications, a.k.a. device to device (D2D) communications.In any group operations - in public safety, emergency response, utilities, and transportations, for example - there will be always be times when a network is not available, or the use of the network is undesirable. To address those special situations, we need to be able to communicate directly between users, maintaining our group identities, prioritize communications and ensure full security. In the past, in the 4G LTE world, a viable direct mode communication solution was simply not available. In the 5G world, we now have 5G-Sidelink, and the implementation of MCX direct mode is now a definite possibility based on interoperable Softil enabled technology.We are at the verge of commercially available 5G-Sidelink capabilities in next generation chipsets, and we expect them to be available within the next two years; 5G-Sidelink enabled devices will follow as manufacturers seek new market opportunities.AI and MCX – an unavoidable combinationIt might be brave but not wise to ignore an elephant in the room. AI is this proverbial elephant whether we want it or not. AI applications for public safety communications are vast and truly multi-leveled. AI can be applied starting at the network level and integrated with OpenRAN to enable optimized access and traffic prioritization for first responders.AI can play an even bigger role in dispatch and event operations. For example, in a given fire response situation, AI can analyze potential scenarios of the fire spread depending on weather, materials involved and structures. AI can make suggestions in emergency medical care scenarios until a doctor is reached. It can also assist in possible suspect pursuits, predicting possible moves.All of these possible use cases are within a millionth of the percentage of the actual AI capabilities. No matter what we think of AI, it is here to stay and it will be very impactful - expect to hear lots of exciting use cases next year and in the foreseeable future.TAK + MCX = bright future for public safetySituational awareness is a critical capability for first responders. TAK/ATAK/CivTAK technology stemming from DoD work might be the best situational awareness tool available for first responders.TAK can assemble all situational awareness data in real time with or without a network and make it continuously available to first responders on any Android or iOS device. By adding communication capability to the wealth of TAK’s situational awareness data, first responders will have the same MCX broadband capabilities - MCPTT, MCVideo and MCData. Today, TAK and MCX live apart in their own parallel worlds - we should expect this to start changing in 2025 and first integrations to appear.FRMCS momentum will continue growingOf course, FRMCS (Future Railway Mobile Communication System) is all about trains and is inevitable as aging GSM-R needs to be replaced. The FRMCS project has the full attention of the European Union as a whole, so the project can go only one way – forward. FRMCS is relying on MCX as its core layer, so all advances of FRMCS push MCX technology forward. Accounting for slight delays, FRMCS version 2.0 has completed enough for the testing project called MORANE-2 to start in 2025 and advance to version 3, becoming the first deployable edition.MCX Certification - guaranteeing the futureIt is important to know that the device you are about to deploy in your public safety network - the first responder’s lifeline - is working and performing exactly as it says on the tin. GCF MCX device certification arrived in 2024 with the first certified solutions now available with first mission-critical operators joining GCF to take part in MCX certification work. We should expect more MCX certified solutions to appear in 2025 and beyond.AbstractThe MCX world continues to evolve helping first responders to go about their daily tasks in a more efficient manner and to better handle emergencies and save more lives in the process. Softil supports the innovations of MCX manufacturers through its pioneering enabling technologies, which developers adopt to launch new MCX solutions to market in the shortest timeframe.EndsAbout SoftilSoftil is the leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s Toolkits are behind a wide range of 3GPP–based solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 900 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com Ends

