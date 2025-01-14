Softil Issues its Outlook 2025 for MCX Mission-Critical Communications (Part 1)

Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO: “The industry will continue to use the life-changing technology to broaden its outreach in public safety agencies and extend its functionality and usage in MCX and FRMCS deployments

Utilities accelerate adoption of MCX, MCVideo gains traction, Drones and Satellites further empower MCX as MCX momentum increases around the world

The MCX industry has already built significant momentum, and this will accelerate in 2025 with significant players using our open standards and fully interoperable MCX enabling technologies” — Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softil, the world’s leading mission-critical communications (MCX) enabler, today issues its annual outlook for the evolving MCX industry covering the 2025 period.“The MCX industry has already built significant momentum, and this will accelerate in 2025 with significant players using our open standards and fully interoperable MCX enabling technologies,” says Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO. “The industry will continue to use the life-changing technology to broaden its outreach in public safety agencies and extend its functionality and usage in MCX and FRMCS deployments.”Specifics:MCX Adoption AcceleratesMCX has built a substantial market presence to date around the world and prime examples are the live services in North America on multiple networks (AT&T FirstNet, Southern Linc Critical Linc, TELUS) and in South Korea (SafeNet). The UK Home Office is about to announce a new ESN MCX vendor. In Germany, BDBOS is spearheading further development of MCX technologies supported by significant grant allocations. Multiple MCX for Rail projects are under way in Australia and India. In Sweden, MSB has its MCX program funded and now is engaging in a multitude of MCX research projects.In France, broadband mission-critical communications played a vital role during the Paris Olympics 2024, enabling first responders to rely on the power of MCX, delivered as a part of nationwide rollout of broadband public safety network RRF by ACMOSS.Overall, MCX has built significant momentum globally and we expect this trend to accelerate in 2025.MCX in Utilities is on the RiseSoftil expects that, in the coming years, we will see utility companies strategically advancing into mission-critical communications over LTE and 5G. Governing factors:• MCX technology is sufficiently mature and available as is Private LTE and 5G.• Utility companies typically own their spectrum or can license it• Utility companies are nimble enough to deploy technology at paceWe can expect a multitude of new MCX service offerings in 2025. Using the Southern Linc Critical Linc MCX service as an example (Southern Linc is a part of the Southern Company, the utility company), Softil sees new MCX services being utilized in 2025 by state police, utility workers, and school buses, to name a few.MCVideo AdvancingMCVideo first appeared in 3GPP release 14 and now Release 19 is almost complete. Video holds tremendous value (a picture is worth a thousand words), but it is bandwidth-hungry so networks should be up to the task to properly support it. With 5G standalone and 5G Advanced, we are finally getting where we need to be. Given ample bandwidth, video will become the king of communications. We should also take into account the proliferation of video sources - street cameras, bodycams, CCTV, traffic cameras, drones and even satellites - public safety is ready to embrace video wholeheartedly, so we should expect to see a rise in MCVideo deployments, helping save lives and improving the efficiency of professional user communications.Drones and robotics advancements will be significantHere we are unmercifully lumping together some of the biggest technological advancements that can help first responders with all day-to-day tasks and emergencies. Drones are now capable of staying in the air for much longer, remain connected, send over real-time video and sensor data and operate instruments. “Drone as a First Responder” is not just a catchphrase - especially with the addition of AI and analytic capabilities … a drone can use the full power of MCX and be a full member of the emergency response team. We will not see a Robocop on the streets tomorrow, but robotic capabilities enjoy the same pace of advancement as drones, and we will see more of them in the coming years.Satellites/NTN to connect the unconnectedAs the world relies more and more upon mobile networks to be available anytime anywhere, satellites (often referred to as NTN, non-terrestrial networks) are an indelible part of ubiquitous coverage. A number of factors are already in play. First, just the sheer quantity of satellites already in orbit, both LEO and geostationary, is already substantial and increasing by the minute. Satellite technological advancements are not yet capable of the transmission of 4k video in real time but are good enough for powering reliable voice and data and supporting secure location services. We can expect satellite communications to be more impactful as 5G NTN aspects of standards get better developed and networks shift towards 5G SA.Note for Editors: This Outlook is being issued in two parts today because of word length restrictions. The second part is being released a few minutes later today. The complete article can be viewed at https://www.softil.com/press-release/mcx-2025-outlook About SoftilSoftil is the leading enabler of IP communications solutions for best-of-breed, standards compliant telecommunications products and services. With more than 900 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements over the past 25 years include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil’s enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new and updated IP products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com Ends

