Book stone pelters under Attempt-to-murder case who attacked train to Mahakumbh Mela ! – HJS

A stone-pelting incident occurred near Jalgaon, Maharashtra, on coach no. B-6 of the Tapti Ganga Express Train traveling from Surat, Gujarat, to Prayagraj for the sacred Mahakumbh Mela. This incident during a holy journey has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community. Such attacks on religious pilgrims will never be tolerated by Hindus. A similar horrific incident happened in Godhra, Gujarat in 2002 with Shri Ram devotees, going to render their services to Ram Mandir. Other than this, Amarnath Yatra has been witnessing stone-pelting incidents for years.

SHOCKING NEWS 🚨 Train carrying Hindu Maha Kumbh pilgrims from Gujarat to Prayagraj attacked. Taptiganga Express traveling from Surat to Prayagraj faced stone-pelting by MISCREANTS near Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Stone pelters attacked B6 Coach of Taptiganga. Investigation has been…

If strict action is not taken against such fanatics in time, those throwing stones on trains today may resort to burning them tomorrow. Currently, some extremist Muslims are issuing threats on social media, saying, “We won’t let the Kumbh Mela happen.” It appears they have started acting on these threats by attacking trains. Anti-Hindu forces are active to disrupt the unity and religious practices of Hindus during the Kumbh Mela, which sees the gathering of millions of devotees.

We demand that an attempt-to-murder case be registered against the perpetrators and strict action be taken. Additionally, an investigation should be conducted to uncover the forces behind these acts. The government must also act immediately against those issuing threats on social media, declaring they will disrupt the Kumbh Mela.