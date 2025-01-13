'TODAY’S YOUTH, TOMORROW’S LEADERS' EVENT NAMES 2025 BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF BROWARD COUNTY 'YOUTH OF THE YEAR' WINNER

"2025 Today's Youth/Tomorrow's Leaders" BGCBC LOGO 2025 BGCBC "Youth of the Year" Finalists

Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County announces its 2025 “Youth of the Year” during the “Today’s Youth, Tomorrow’s Leaders” event, Saturday, Jan. 18th, 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County will select and announce their “2025 Broward County Youth of the Year” at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort on Saturday, January 18, 2025. The selection is part of the Club’s “Today’s Youth, Tomorrow’s Leaders” event, hosted by the Marti Huizenga Boys & Girls Club Advisory Council.The evening celebrates all “Youth of the Year” participants and features the top 4 finalists selected to move on for the evening’s final judging. The winner will go on to represent Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward Country at the state level and represent the Clubs at various events throughout the year. Disney Cruise Line partners with BGCBC for the “Youth of the Year” program, which is dedicated to fostering the next generation of leaders.In addition, Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, celebrating its 60th year of service in 2025, will induct its newest members into the Rita & Rick Case “Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Hall of Fame,” in recognition of their philanthropy and generous support of the Clubs and their mission, throughout the years.This year’s inductees include Linda and Douglas Von Allmen, in the “Individual” category, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in the “Company” category and Coca-Cola Beverages Florida in the “Partnership” category. Additionally, Club Alumni and former NBA superstar Eddie Jones and Club Alumni and renowned saxophonist, Markus Howell, will be welcomed into the BGCBC Alumni “Hall of Fame.”Guests will enjoy dinner and live entertainment during the event. Tickets are still available at https://bgcbc.org/events About Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, is a dynamic, youth development organization dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, and empowering environment for young people in Broward County, Florida. Since 1965, we have been at the forefront of youth development, working to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Our 15 Broward County Club facilities serve over 2,000 youth ages 6-18, daily, via our after-school programs, personal growth roadmaps and career development initiatives. BGCBC offers a wide range of programs and services designed to meet the academic, social, emotional, and physical needs of our local youth.

