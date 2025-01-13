Spiro Harrison & Nelson Further Expands NYC Office and Hires Two New Associates

Noelle Reyes, Associate, Spiro Harrison & Nelson Richard T. Barkauskas III, Associate, Spiro Harrison & Nelson

The Spiro Harrison & Nelson law firm welcomes the firm’s most recent associate hires Noelle Reyes and Richard T. Barkauskas III to its NYC and NJ offices.

Noelle and Richard enhance the depth of our litigation practices in NY and NJ so we can continue to deliver client-focused, value-driven services to our expanding roster of clients in both states.” — Jason Spiro

RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One year after moving its New York City office to 40 Exchange Place in the heart of the Financial District, the Spiro Harrison & Nelson law firm has leased an additional 2,600 square feet to accommodate the firm’s most recent associate hires including Noelle Reyes and Richard T. Barkauskas III.“As our firm continues to grow in New Jersey and New York City, we’re thrilled to welcome two new, talented associates to our team,” said Jason C. Spiro. “Noelle and Richard enhance the depth of our litigation practices in New York and New Jersey so we can continue to deliver client-focused, value-driven services to our expanding roster of clients in both states.”Noelle Reyes, New York and New JerseyNoelle Reyes joins the firm as a litigation associate from Alston & Bird’s Litigation & Trial Practice Group, where she advised clients across a wide range of industries, including in matters relating to privacy and cybersecurity, healthcare, class actions, and commercial sectors.Noelle earned her J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, where she served as an associate editor of the Berkeley Technology Law Journal, contributed to the Samuelson Law, Technology & Public Policy Clinic as a student researcher, and held leadership roles with the Women of Berkeley Law group. She also studied international law at the Georgetown University Center for Transnational Legal Studies in London. Her commitment to public service earned her pro bono honors with highest distinction. She continues to maintain an active pro bono practice focusing on privacy issues, copyright disputes, technology licensing, housing, and veterans’ matters.Before attending law school, Noelle served as a psychiatric medic and counselor in the United States Air Force, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. She is admitted to practice in New York, New Jersey, and before the Department of Veterans Affairs.Richard T. Barkauskas III, New York and New JerseyRichard joins the firm as a litigation associate. Richard’s practice focuses on commercial litigation on behalf of businesses and individuals in state and federal courts.Prior to joining Spiro Harrison & Nelson, Richard worked at a mid-sized law firm in New Jersey, focusing on civil litigation, white-collar criminal defense and employment law. Richard served as a law clerk in New Jersey Superior Court for the Honorable Robert M. Hanna, J.S.C. and as a judicial extern for the Honorable Michael A. Shipp, United States District Judge for the District of New Jersey.A 2019 graduate of the College of the Holy Cross with a B.A. in Political Science, Richard earned his J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law in 2022. During law school, Richard gained invaluable experience, and honed his advocacy skills as a member of the interscholastic moot court board.Richard is admitted to the New Jersey bar and pending admission in New York.About the Spiro Harrison & Nelson Law FirmSpiro Harrison & Nelson is a full-service boutique law firm that counsels clients on complex litigation matters, commercial disputes and transactions for Fortune 500 companies, middle market and emerging businesses, investment funds, individuals and government entities. The firm has four offices in three states and is ranked by Chambers USA for its commercial litigation practice.For more information, visit www.shnlegal.com

