MPD Searching for Southeast Theft Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistances to identifying suspects involved in a theft of an establishment in Southeast.

On Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, for a report of a theft. Officers discovered that suspects had gained access to an establishment’s cash register, stole money, and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN:25003411

