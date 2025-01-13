Williston Barracks/ DUI Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1000271
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Cavic
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 1/12/25, 2024 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 189 W MM.4
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs
ACCUSED: Lauren McCormick
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/12/25 at approximately 2024 hours the Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle in the median of I-189 W in the town of South Burlington. Upon arrival Troopers observed a Subaru Outback in the median with an unresponsive female in the driver’s seat. After several attempts Troopers were able to wake the operator, who was identified as Lauren McCormick. While speaking with Troopers McCormick showed signs of impairment and was ultimately place under arrest for suspicion od DUI Drugs. McCormick was then transported to the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing McCormick was cited for DUI Drugs and received a citation to appear at Chittenden County Superior Court on 1/30/25 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/30/25
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Shawn Cavic (227)
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
(802)878-7111
