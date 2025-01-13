Williston Barracks/ DUI Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A1000271

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Cavic

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 1/12/25, 2024 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 189 W MM.4

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

ACCUSED: Lauren McCormick

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/12/25 at approximately 2024 hours the Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle in the median of I-189 W in the town of South Burlington. Upon arrival Troopers observed a Subaru Outback in the median with an unresponsive female in the driver’s seat. After several attempts Troopers were able to wake the operator, who was identified as Lauren McCormick. While speaking with Troopers McCormick showed signs of impairment and was ultimately place under arrest for suspicion od DUI Drugs. McCormick was then transported to the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing McCormick was cited for DUI Drugs and received a citation to appear at Chittenden County Superior Court on 1/30/25 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/30/25

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: N/A

