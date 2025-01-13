NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 1/13/25-1/17/25

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Jan. 13 – Jan. 17, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Jan. 13

9:00 a.m. DNR Division of Law Enforcement Swearing-in Ceremony

Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol

Media Access



9:35 a.m. Meeting with Utah Insurance Commissioner Jon Pike

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:15 a.m. Boards & Commission Meeting

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:45 a.m. Meeting with Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:15 a.m. Meeting on Homelessness with Public Safety leadership

Location: Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Lunch with Regional Government Relations Directors

Location: Kearns Mansion

1:10 p.m. Photos with Security Detail

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Photos with Parent Teacher Association

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:50 p.m. Meeting with Utah State Auditor Tina Cannon

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Cabinet Meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, Jan. 14

9:00 a.m. Speak at Utah Taxpayers Association Conference

Location: The Little America Hotel, Salt Lake City

Media Access

10:00 a.m. Speak at Aging Symposium

Location: O.C. Tanner, 1944 S State St, Salt Lake City

Media Availability

2:30 p.m. Meeting with Utah Public Lands Policy Executive Director Redge Johnson

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Meeting with Mayor Erin Mendenhall

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Jan. 15

8:55 a.m. Speak at Utah Association of Realtors Annual Policy Summit

Location: The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City

10:30 a.m. Speak at Silicon Slopes Summit

Location: UCCU Center, Orem

Media Access

12:00 p.m. Give devotional at Utah Valley Institute of Religion Devotional

Location: Utah Valley Institute, Orem

2:00 p.m. Meeting with Speaker Mike Schultz and President Stuart Adams

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:15 p.m. Meeting with Francis Gibson, Utah Hospital Association

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

6:00 p.m. Host dinner with new Utah legislators

Location: Kearns Mansion

Thursday, Jan. 16

9:55 a.m. KUED Monthly News Conference

Location: KUED Studio

12:00 p.m. ‘Let Me Speak to the Governor’ KSL Radio Interview

Location: KSL Broadcast House

1:30 p.m. Meeting with Michelle McConkie, SITLA

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:15 p.m. Speak at Utah Business Coalition

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Meeting on the Great Salt Lake

Location: Virtual

3:30 p.m. Meeting with Grantsville Mayor Neil A. Critchlow

Location: Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Meet with Wade Garrett, Utah Farm Bureau Federation

Location: Utah State Capitol

5:25 p.m. Speak at Point of the Mountain Lifetime Innovation Award

Location: O.C. Tanner, 1930 S State St, Salt Lake City

6:30 p.m. Speak at Celebration of Utah Public Charter Schools

Location: Natural History Museum of Utah, Salt Lake

Media Access

7:00 p.m. Host Utah Highway Patrol Honorary Colonels Banquet

Location: Kearns Mansion

Friday, Jan. 17

9:00 a.m. Meeting on State Employee Onboarding

Location: Utah State Capitol

10:55 a.m. Moderate panel at Silicon Slopes Summit

Location: Edison House, Salt Lake City

Media Access

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Jan. 13 – Jan. 17, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Jan. 13

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

9:30 a.m. Managers meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:15 a.m. Boards & Commission meeting

Location: Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Meet with Rep. Wilcox

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Lunch with Regional Government Relations Directors

Location: Kearns Mansion

1:30 p.m. Meet with Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Federal Affairs Gordon Larsen

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Pre-Session Cabinet Meeting

Location: Board room, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, Jan. 14

10:00 a.m. Speak at the Aging Symposium

Location: O.C. Tanner, 1944 S State St, Salt Lake City

Media Access

2:30 p.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Legislative Affairs and Policy Neil Abercrombie

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:15 p.m. Meet with Director of the Public Lands Policy and Coordinating Office Redge Johnson

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Jan. 15

9:00 a.m. Meet with the Ambassador of Portugal

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Attend Capitol Preservation Board meeting

Location: Board Room, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Meet with Senior Advisor of Education Rick Nye

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. Attend Emergency Management Administration Council meeting

Location: Board Room, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Meet with Speaker of the House Mike Schultz and Senate President Stuart Adams

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

6:00 p.m. Dinner with new Utah legislators

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

7:15 p.m. Speak at Legislator Town Hall

Location: 795 S. Main Street, Bountiful

Media Access

Thursday, Jan. 16

8:00 a.m. Speak at UCAIR Grantee Celebration

Location: 100 E S Temple St, Salt Lake City

10:00 a.m. Meet with the Ambassador of the Dominican Republic

Location: Capitol Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Friday, Jan. 17

No public meetings