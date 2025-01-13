NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 1/13/25-1/17/25
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Jan. 13 – Jan. 17, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Jan. 13
9:00 a.m. DNR Division of Law Enforcement Swearing-in Ceremony
Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol
Media Access
9:35 a.m. Meeting with Utah Insurance Commissioner Jon Pike
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:15 a.m. Boards & Commission Meeting
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:45 a.m. Meeting with Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:15 a.m. Meeting on Homelessness with Public Safety leadership
Location: Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Lunch with Regional Government Relations Directors
Location: Kearns Mansion
1:10 p.m. Photos with Security Detail
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Photos with Parent Teacher Association
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:50 p.m. Meeting with Utah State Auditor Tina Cannon
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Cabinet Meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, Jan. 14
9:00 a.m. Speak at Utah Taxpayers Association Conference
Location: The Little America Hotel, Salt Lake City
Media Access
10:00 a.m. Speak at Aging Symposium
Location: O.C. Tanner, 1944 S State St, Salt Lake City
Media Availability
2:30 p.m. Meeting with Utah Public Lands Policy Executive Director Redge Johnson
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Meeting with Mayor Erin Mendenhall
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, Jan. 15
8:55 a.m. Speak at Utah Association of Realtors Annual Policy Summit
Location: The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City
10:30 a.m. Speak at Silicon Slopes Summit
Location: UCCU Center, Orem
Media Access
12:00 p.m. Give devotional at Utah Valley Institute of Religion Devotional
Location: Utah Valley Institute, Orem
2:00 p.m. Meeting with Speaker Mike Schultz and President Stuart Adams
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:15 p.m. Meeting with Francis Gibson, Utah Hospital Association
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
6:00 p.m. Host dinner with new Utah legislators
Location: Kearns Mansion
Thursday, Jan. 16
9:55 a.m. KUED Monthly News Conference
Location: KUED Studio
12:00 p.m. ‘Let Me Speak to the Governor’ KSL Radio Interview
Location: KSL Broadcast House
1:30 p.m. Meeting with Michelle McConkie, SITLA
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:15 p.m. Speak at Utah Business Coalition
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Meeting on the Great Salt Lake
Location: Virtual
3:30 p.m. Meeting with Grantsville Mayor Neil A. Critchlow
Location: Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Meet with Wade Garrett, Utah Farm Bureau Federation
Location: Utah State Capitol
5:25 p.m. Speak at Point of the Mountain Lifetime Innovation Award
Location: O.C. Tanner, 1930 S State St, Salt Lake City
6:30 p.m. Speak at Celebration of Utah Public Charter Schools
Location: Natural History Museum of Utah, Salt Lake
Media Access
7:00 p.m. Host Utah Highway Patrol Honorary Colonels Banquet
Location: Kearns Mansion
Friday, Jan. 17
9:00 a.m. Meeting on State Employee Onboarding
Location: Utah State Capitol
10:55 a.m. Moderate panel at Silicon Slopes Summit
Location: Edison House, Salt Lake City
Media Access
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Jan. 13 – Jan. 17, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Jan. 13
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
9:30 a.m. Managers meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:15 a.m. Boards & Commission meeting
Location: Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Meet with Rep. Wilcox
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Lunch with Regional Government Relations Directors
Location: Kearns Mansion
1:30 p.m. Meet with Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Federal Affairs Gordon Larsen
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Pre-Session Cabinet Meeting
Location: Board room, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, Jan. 14
10:00 a.m. Speak at the Aging Symposium
Location: O.C. Tanner, 1944 S State St, Salt Lake City
Media Access
2:30 p.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Legislative Affairs and Policy Neil Abercrombie
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:15 p.m. Meet with Director of the Public Lands Policy and Coordinating Office Redge Johnson
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, Jan. 15
9:00 a.m. Meet with the Ambassador of Portugal
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Attend Capitol Preservation Board meeting
Location: Board Room, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Meet with Senior Advisor of Education Rick Nye
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:00 p.m. Attend Emergency Management Administration Council meeting
Location: Board Room, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Meet with Speaker of the House Mike Schultz and Senate President Stuart Adams
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
6:00 p.m. Dinner with new Utah legislators
Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City
7:15 p.m. Speak at Legislator Town Hall
Location: 795 S. Main Street, Bountiful
Media Access
Thursday, Jan. 16
8:00 a.m. Speak at UCAIR Grantee Celebration
Location: 100 E S Temple St, Salt Lake City
10:00 a.m. Meet with the Ambassador of the Dominican Republic
Location: Capitol Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Friday, Jan. 17
No public meetings
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.