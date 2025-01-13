Governor Jim Justice shares final message on his time in office

​ A message from Governor Jim Justice:

It’s hard to believe my time as Governor of West Virginia has come to a close. The last eight years have been a whirlwind, and it’s been a rocketship ride I’ll never forget. When I look back on where we started and see where we are today, it just fills me up with so much pride, because West Virginia is winning. From the very first day I took office, I promised you that if we pulled the rope together, we’d see goodness like never before. Together, we’ve done just that. We’ve made West Virginia the best place on Earth to work, raise a family, and build a future. What we’ve done as a state is something special. It’s something to be proud of, and I’m especially proud of you—Toby and Edith—the real backbone of this state. You are what make this state shine. A Legacy of Progress and Prosperity

Eight years ago, West Virginia was facing tough times. Our economy was struggling, and jobs were scarce. But we’ve changed that. We've seen record-breaking growth, unprecedented investments, and transformational projects that have revitalized our state. From cutting taxes to improving infrastructure, the groundwork has been laid for a bright future. Key Accomplishments:

Economic Growth: West Virginia has become a hub of opportunity, attracting over $20 billion in investments and tens of thousands of jobs, with major projects like Nucor, Berkshire Hathaway, Procter & Gamble, and Form Energy. Historic Tax Relief: We've cut taxes 27 times, putting over $1 billion annually back into the pockets of hardworking West Virginians. From reductions in our income tax to eliminating the tax on social security, we eased the financial burden for Toby and Edith. Infrastructure Overhaul: We've secured $14 billion in infrastructure investments, including federal, state, and local contributions, revitalizing transportation systems and enhancing connectivity for communities across the state. Through the Roads to Prosperity program alone, we’ve invested $2.8 billion to improve roads, repair bridges, and create job opportunities statewide. Tourism Boom: Our tourism industry is now generating $9 billion annually, attracting more visitors than ever before, thanks to the “Almost Heaven” campaign and strategic investments in state parks. State Parks Investment: We've committed $250 million to revitalizing our state parks, making them world-class destinations for tourism and outdoor recreation, ensuring future generations can enjoy our natural beauty. Education and Public Service: We've committed over $1 billion to public school infrastructure, and our pay raises for teachers and public servants have made West Virginia an attractive place to work and live. We grew Communities In Schools West Virginia to all 55 counties, providing essential resources to students and helping them stay in school and succeed. Energy Leadership: West Virginia continues to lead the nation in energy production, while also embracing new technologies like the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub to fuel future growth. Public Safety: We've invested in law enforcement, expanded programs for first responders, led the nation in our COVID-19 response, and worked to combat the opioid crisis through initiatives like Jobs & Hope WV. Moving West Virginia Forward

Together, we’ve awakened the world to West Virginia, making us a beacon of growth, opportunity, and progress. From enhancing education to modernizing our infrastructure, we’ve proven that by working together, anything is possible. It’s been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your Governor. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for trusting me to lead. Thank you for your hard work, your support, and your unwavering belief in the future of West Virginia. It’s been an honor and a privilege I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life. West Virginia’s future is brighter than ever!

