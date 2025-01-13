MLK Commission, HHOMA to honor student winners of Project on Racism Contest and 41st Annual Poster Competition on January 18, 2025

CHARLESTON, WV – The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) will host an award ceremony to celebrate the student winners of the Project on Racism Contest and 41st Annual Poster Competition. The ceremony can be viewed Monday, January 20, 2025 after the MLK Ecumenical Service beginning at 7 p.m. on WV Public Broadcasting, the West Virginia Channel and on HHOMA’s Facebook page. “The MLK Commission is dedicated to providing West Virginia students with meaningful opportunities to share their artistic talents while honoring the legacy of Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.,” HHOMA Executive Director and Martin Luther King, Jr. State Holiday Commission Chair Jill Upson said. “We are thrilled to celebrate their creativity and achievements at this year’s Celebration of Diversity Awards ceremony.” The Project on Racism Contest was presented by the Martin Luther King, Jr. State Holiday Commission and the YWCA Wheeling. Entries were accepted for essays, music and five-minute films and was open to any student from grades 1-12 attending public, private, parochial or home school in West Virginia. All entries must have focused on the following quote from Martin Luther King, Jr.: “The surest way to be happy is to seek happiness for others.” Students had to submit their work under one of the following categories: Essays, Music, or Film. Award recipients for each category are listed below. Essay Award Recipients: Grade K-5

1st Place

Allison Fink, West Liberty Elementary School, 3rd Grade 2nd Place

Ava Dent, West Liberty Elementary School, 4th Grade 3rd Place

Kaylee Yensen, West Liberty Elementary School, 3rd Grade Grade 6-8

1st Place

Adriana Moses, Triadelphia Middle School, 8th Grade 2nd Place

Abigail McGowan, Triadelphia Middle School, 7th Grade 3rd Place

Faith Cooper, Triadelphia Middle School, 7th Grade Grade 9-12

1st Place

Piper Baldwin, Greenbrier East High School, 10th Grade 2nd Place

Addie Payton, Wheeling Central Catholic High School, 11th Grade 3rd Place

Erin Maxwell, Wheeling Central Catholic High School, 11th Grade Film Award Recipients: K-5th Grade - Group Division

1st Place

Sidney George, West Liberty Elementary School, 5th Grade

Prithri Prasain, West Liberty Elementary School, 5th Grade

Amelia Morris, West Liberty Elementary School, 5th Grade Grade 9-12

1st Place

Wheeling Central Catholic High School

Jay Morris, Teacher 2nd Place

Wheeling Park High School

Caroline Dillon, Teacher Poster Artwork

The Martin Luther King, Jr. State Holiday Commission and the Beta Beta Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, presented the 41st annual Poster Competition. West Virginia students from grades K-12 could enter the poster competition. The art must have focused on the following quote from Martin Luther King, Jr.: “At the center of non-violence stands the principle of love.” Poster award recipients: Grade 9-12

1st Place

Lauryn G.Coffman, Huntington High School, 11th Grade 2nd Place

Taylor D.Browning, Scott High School, 10th Grade

Elizabeth JP Wine, Point Pleasant Junior Senior High School, 10th Grade 3rd Place

James Allen J. Davis, Point Pleasant Junior Senior High School, 10th Grade

Lyric Janae Smith, Huntington High School, 12th Grade Honorable Mention

Deborah J. Bell, Point Pleasant High School, 10th Grade Grade 3-5

1st Place

Juniper Stewart, Pineville Elementary School, 3rd Grade 2nd Place

Skylar Cline, Herndon Consolidated Elementary School, 4th Grade Grade K-2

1st Place

Teegan B. Hurley, Berlin McKinney Elementary School, 2nd Grade 2nd Place

Olivia Brown, Pineville Elementary, 2nd Grade Mixed Media award recipients: Grade 9-12

1st Place

Madyson Grace DeWitt, Point Pleasant Junior Senior High School, 10th Grade

Daniel C. Miller, Scott High School, 12th Grade 2nd Place

Chloe L. Coles, Huntington High School, 11th Grade

Issac Jacobs, Scott High School, 11th Grade 3rd Place

Caroline E. Kozar, Huntington High School, 9th Grade

Haleigh R. Sanders, Scott High School, 11th Grade

Hannah O. Nichols, Scott High School, 11th Grade Honorable Mention

Azalia Ronan, Huntington High School, 9th Grade

