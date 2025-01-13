Submit Release
News Search

There were 60 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,379 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Justice orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, January 18, in honor of former Delegate Frank "Bucky" Blackwell

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice has ordered all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and state-owned facilities in Wyoming County to be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on January 18, 2025, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia Delegate, Frank "Bucky" Blackwell. 

Blackwell began his career as an elementary school teacher, later becoming a principal and then Assistant Superintendent for 15 years. He served as the Superintendent of Wyoming County Schools for 34 years, making a lasting impact on local education.

In 1976, he was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates and served three terms. In 2016, Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin appointed him to fill a vacant seat in the House.

After retiring from Wyoming County Schools, Gov. Justice appointed Blackwell as Executive Director of the West Virginia School Building Authority in 2017. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Justice orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, January 18, in honor of former Delegate Frank "Bucky" Blackwell

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more