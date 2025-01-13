IADA Advances Global Presence with European Engagements in 2025
CJI London and EBACE present exceptional opportunities for IADA members to showcase expertise and emphasize the benefits of ethical business aircraft transactions to European and global audiences.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is set to strengthen its international outreach in 2025, marking its presence at two significant industry events in Europe. IADA will actively participate in Corporate Jet Investor London, Feb. 3-5, (CJI London 2025) and host an exhibit and press conference at the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE25) in Geneva, May 20-22.
— Lou Seno, Executive Director of IADA
“CJI London in February and EBACE in May present exceptional opportunities for IADA members to showcase their expertise and emphasize the benefits of ethical business aircraft transactions to European and global audiences,” said Lou Seno, Executive Director of IADA. “Our members are highly engaged in Europe and around the globe. These events offer outstanding content and unparalleled networking opportunities.”
Expanding Global Reach
As part of its mission to expand its global footprint beyond North America, IADA now operates in over 100 countries worldwide. The association continues to shape the business aircraft resale industry through its commitment to trust and transparency. Presently, 73% of IADA dealers conduct business in Europe, 49% in Asia and the Pacific, 45% in Africa, and 40% in the Middle East.
Industry Expertise at CJI London
Several IADA preowned resale dealers, products and services members, and staff will play key roles at CJI London, contributing to panel discussions and industry insights. Notable participants include:
Lanny O’Bannion, SVP of Global Sales and Flight Operations, Textron Aviation
Delray Dobbins, Director of Global Strategy, Engine Assurance Programme
Paul Doherty, Managing Director, ACASS
Smitha Hariharan, VP and Chief Sustainability Officer, Gulfstream Aerospace
Clay Healey, CEO, AIC Title Service
David Hernandez, Shareholder, Vedder Price
Vivek Kaushal, CEO, Global Jet Capital
Sebastien Larue, Director Business Transformation and Aftermarket Services, Pratt & Whitney Canada
Bruce Marshall, EVP and General Counsel, AIC Title Service
Jay Mesinger, CEO & President, Mesinger Jet Sales
Michael Moore, EVP, Essex Aviation
Kennedy Ricci, President, 4AIR
Joan Roberts, VP and Escrow Agent, Insured Aircraft Title Service, LLC
Louis C. Seno, Jr., Executive Director, International Aircraft Dealers Association
Paul Thompson, GM, Aftermarket, Bombardier
Jeffrey Towers, General Counsel, TVPX
Sarah Tschudin, Sales Manager & Transaction Manager, Western Europe – Aircraft & Yacht Finance, UBS Switzerland
Zach Ungerleider, MSP Sales Manager - Engine/APU, Honeywell
Arno van der Kraan, VP of Global Channel Management, Business Aviation, Viasat
Senior representatives from Gogo Business Aviation and Rolls Royce
In addition to a large presence at CJI London, IADA and its members will once again be exhibiting at EBACE in 2025. The association is also planning a press conference in Geneva before the show to provide an update on the international preowned business aircraft marketplace.
Commitment to Ethical Excellence
Through its participation in these premier events, IADA underscores its dedication to promoting ethical business practices, fostering industry innovation, and advancing global business aviation standards. Both CJI London and EBACE25 will serve as platforms to strengthen IADA’s engagement with international audiences and reinforce its role as a global leader in the preowned aircraft marketplace.
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous re-accreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. For more information, visit https://iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://aircraftexchange.com.
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.