How to Be a TEDx Speaker: Free Workshop to Help Aspiring Storytellers

TEDxLogan Circle and DC Public Library Empower Speakers with Storytelling Panel and Meetup

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowing how to tell your story can make all the difference, whether you have a personal journey to share, a mission to advance or ideas that need to be heard. But according to the National Institute of Mental Health, four out of 10 people have anxiety about public speaking. To help make public speaking less daunting, three accomplished TEDx speakers will share practical techniques for captivating any audience during a free workshop, "How to be a TEDx Speaker," at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library.Organized with the DC Public Library "How to be a TEDx Speaker" is part of TEDxLogan Circle 's community meetup series - casual evening gatherings where people come together to learn and connect around ideas. The evening begins with an hour of open networking, giving participants a chance to connect before the formal program. Following the discussion, attendees can continue conversations with the speakers and fellow participants during an additional hour of networking. There will also be time to tour the Green Book exhibition in the Great Hall."We are thrilled to partner with the DC Public Library to bring this exciting event to the community as we celebrate the 'Rethink Courage' theme in 2025," says Monica H. Kang, License Holder and Organizer of TEDxLogan Circle. "This meetup is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who wants to learn more about the art of public speaking and connect with other passionate individuals."“DC Public Library is proud to partner with TEDxLogan Circle to give people the tools necessary to share their voices authentically and with confidence,” said Richard Reyes-Gavilan, executive director of the DC Public Library. "Powerful storytelling can transform lives. Creating opportunities for residents to perfect that critical skill is central to the Library's mission of fostering personal and professional growth."The 70-minute panel discussion "How to be a TEDx Speaker" will be moderated by Grady Lynn, Speaker Coordinator for TEDxLogan Circle, and features:- Christopher Chin, founder and CEO of The Hidden Speaker, a training consultancy that puts tech professionals on the path to confident communication- Evelyn Chou, a connector and technologist with over 10 years of experience, shares her journey of adapting to socioeconomic changes, pathfinding across industries, and turning setbacks into learning opportunities- Kristin Malek, Director of Business Diversity at CDW, has established an innovative business diversity strategyEvent Details:Tuesday, January 28, 20255:00 PM - 8:30 PMMartin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library901 G St. NW, Washington, DCASL interpretation will be provided for the panel session through a partnership with Hands in Motion. Registration is required. Register at https://tedxlogancircle.ticketbud.com/012025 ###About TEDxLogan Circle:TEDxLogan Circle is an independently organized TEDx event by volunteers dedicated to showcasing innovative ideas, fostering dialogue, and inspiring action for the community in Washington D.C. and beyond. Through engaging talks and interactive experiences, TEDxLogan Circle aims to amplify the voices of changemakers and thought leaders, sparking conversations that drive positive change.About DC Public LibraryThe District of Columbia Public Library is a dynamic source of information, programs, books and other library materials and services that improve the quality of life for District residents of all ages that, when combined with expert staff, helps build a thriving city. The Library provides environments that invite reading, community conversation, creative inspiration and exploration, lectures, films, computer access and use, workforce and economic development, storytimes for children, and much more. DC Public Library includes the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library and 25 neighborhood libraries and also provides services in nontraditional settings outside of the library buildings. DC Public Library enriches and nourishes the lives and minds of all District residents, provides them with the services and tools needed to transform lives, and builds and supports community throughout the District of Columbia.About TEDTED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, thousands of independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze more than $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future, and in 2023 TED launched TED Democracy to spark a new kind of conversation focused on realistic pathways towards a more vibrant and equitable future. View a full list of TED’s many programs and initiatives Follow TED on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.Learn more at https://www.ted.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.