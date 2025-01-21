Canadian T. A. Keenleyside Receives International Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®

INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD for Roads Not Taken by T. A. Keenleyside Roads Not Taken by T. A. Keenleyside Author T. A. Keenleyside 2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite

Respected Canadian Journalist Turned Author T. A. Keenleyside to be Awarded a General Fiction Distinguished Favorite by the 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®!

A turbulent account of one man’s love affairs and two journalists’ lives covering major international crises...On assignment, the two are at odds over whether or not the risks are worth taking.” — John Flood, Publisher, Penumbra Press, Ontario, Canada

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Roads Not Taken" by T. A. Keenleyside is to be awarded a distinguished favorite this May in the General Fiction category by the 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARDThe competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.“Via the literary time machine, Terry Keenleyside crafts in Roads Not Taken, we are delivered to the harrowing centres of major 20th century war zones. These historic scenes and the media machine documenting them are vivid, palpable, and riveting. A parallel journey parachutes the reader deep down into the tender, sensitive psyche of the characters while they grow, study, love, and work in this time period not so long ago, but far enough to fascinate as to what has changed and has not changed. Keenleyside paints this world so realistically: dreamlike, film-like, fast and brilliant.”—David Tierney, Publisher, Borealis Press, Ottawa, Ontario“This is a dramatic story that includes a turbulent account of one man’s love affairs and two journalists’ lives covering major international crises around the world. On assignment, they are frequently at risk of being wounded or killed, and, as a result, the two are at odds with each other over whether or not the risks are worth taking.—John Flood, Publisher, Penumbra Press, Ontario, Canada"Roads Not Taken" is a dramatic novel that explores the complexities of human relationships, the dangers of journalism, and the lasting effects of the choices we make, set against significant 20th-century historical events. The main aspects of the story take place in various global locations, including Selma, Alabama, Prague, and Toronto, spanning from the 1960s to the late 20th century.The novel begins with journalists Peggy Mortimer and Alistair Parker covering the violent Civil Rights march in Selma, Alabama, in 1965. Their professional relationship is tested by the constant danger they face, leading to conflicts over the risks they take. Alistair's cautious nature, shaped by his childhood experiences, influences his approach to journalism and his interactions with Peggy. The story also introduces Virginia Sloan, whose life intersects with Alistair's during a Model United Nations event, marking the beginning of a significant relationship.As the story progresses, Alistair and Peggy's bond deepens through their shared experiences covering major global events, including: - The Six-Day War - The Vietnam War - The Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia Their relationship faces challenges due to their differing views on the risks involved in their work and the personal sacrifices they make. Alistair's cautious nature and Peggy's determination to report the truth create tension, but they continue to support each other professionally and personally.The novel reaches its climax with Peggy's death during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, leaving Alistair devastated and struggling with guilt and grief. He returns to Singapore to recover and later delivers Peggy's ashes to her mother in Montreal. Alistair's subsequent travel writing career takes him to various locations, but he misses the excitement of covering major news stories. He eventually accepts a travel writing position in Paris, where he meets Marianne, a former model. Their relationship blossoms but ends when Marianne joins Médecins Sans Frontières in Ethiopia and falls in love with a French doctor.Ginny's Alzheimer's diagnosis brings challenges, but Alistair cares for her until her death. Alistair finds solace in honoring Ginny's memory and the values they shared, continuing to seek meaning and connection in his later years. About the author:
Terry Keenleyside is a former journalist, diplomat, and university professor who has written six books and numerous academic articles on Canadian foreign policy, human rights, and media coverage of international affairs.
His first novel, The Common Touch, published by Doubleday, was short-listed for the award for the best first novel by a Canadian in 1977, and the second, In a Spin, was nominated for the Governor General's Award for English Canadian fiction in 2016.
Two of his three literary travel books, Missing The Bus, Making The Connection, Tales and Tastes of Travel, and Roaming The Big Land, Flavours of Canada, were winners of Gourmand World Cookbook awards for culinary travel in 2008 and 2010 respectively.
Keenleyside lives in Toronto but remains professor emeritus at the University of Windsor, Windsor, Ontario.
A detailed biography, synopses of his books, and reviews are available on his website: www.takeenleyside.com 